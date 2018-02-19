 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Argentina Open: Dominic Thiem Wins 2nd Title; Molteni-Zeballos Prevail In Doubles

Updated: 19 February 2018 17:26 IST

Dominic Thiem clinched his second Argentina Open title, defeating Slovenia's Aljad Bedene 6-2 and 6-4.

Argentina Open: Dominic Thiem Wins 2nd Title; Molteni-Zeballos Prevail In Doubles
Dominic Thiem needed just an hour and 30 minutes to knock off Bedene © AFP

Austria's Dominic Thiem clinched his second Argentina Open title, defeating Slovenia's Aljad Bedene 6-2 and 6-4, while Argentina's Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos topped Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in doubles. Thiem, 24, on Sunday needed just an hour and 30 minutes to knock off Bedene in the clay-court final, adding his ninth trophy to his previous wins at Gstaad, Umag and Nice in 2015, Stuttgart, Nice, Acapulco and Buenos Aires in 2016 and Rio de Janeiro in 2017, reported Efe.

Molteni and Zeballos, who were highly favoured to win, downed Cabal and Farah 6-3, 5-7 and 10-3 before more than 5,000 Argentine fans and supporters.

Thiem, No 6 in the world, has now defeated Bedene three times in as many matchups, the previous two victories coming in the Dona final in 2018, and the first round of the 2015 Roland Garros tourney.

He had brushed aside Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-1 here on Saturday to advance to the final, while Bedene had overcome a second-set hiccup to defeat home-crowd favorite Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in that day's first semi-final.

Some $500,000 in prize money was awarded at this year's Argentina Open.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Dominic Thiem Tennis
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dominic Thiem clinched his second Argentina Open title
  • He beat Slovenia's Aljad Bedene 6-2 and 6-4
  • Molteni and Zeballos topped Cabal and Robert Farah in doubles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic 'Very Happy' With Winning Start To The Year
Qatar Open: Top Seed Dominic Thiem Wins Opening Match Against Evgeny Donskoy
Qatar Open: Top Seed Dominic Thiem Wins Opening Match Against Evgeny Donskoy
ATP Finals: David Goffin Breezes Past Dominic Thiem, Sets Up Semi Final Clash With Roger Federer
ATP Finals: David Goffin Breezes Past Dominic Thiem, Sets Up Semi Final Clash With Roger Federer
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.