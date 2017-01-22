Andy Murray Knocked Out of Australian Open by Mischa Zverev

Andy Murray was knocked out of the Australian Open on Sunday.

World No.1 and top seed Andy Murray was on Sunday knocked out of the Australian Open when he lost his men's singles fourth round match to Mischa Zverev of Germany at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday. The British tennis star lost 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 in three hours and 33 minutes to the World No.50 at Melbourne Park. Murray has reached the final of the year's first Grand Slam tournament five times previously, having lost all the matches.

The No. 50-ranked Zverev attacked Murray and unsettled the five-time finalist. The lefthander won 65 of 118 points at the net during the upset win at Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev started off well, breaking Murray to win the first set 7-5. Murray reversed the first set result in the next one, winning it 7-5.

However, Zverev looked unfazed by the pressure of playing the top seed, as he comfortably won the third set 6-2, before going on to win the fourth 6-4.

"I was just serve and volleying my way through it. I don’t know how I won certain points," Mischa Zverev said following his win.

"It means the world to me. I have so many people that support me. It is amazing," he added.

Left-hander Zverev's stunning upset means that both top seeds are now out of the tournament before the quarter-finals after Novak Djokovic's shock third-round loss to Denis Istomin.

That last happened at a Grand Slam at the 2004 French Open when Roger Federer and Andy Roddick were ousted in the third round and second round respectively.

It has also been 15 years since both top seeds made early exits at the Australian Open with Lleyton Hewitt and Gustavo Kuerten both knocked out in the first round of the 2002 tournament.

Murray had not lost to a player ranked as low at a major in a decade since his loss to No. 51 Juan Ignacio Chela at Melbourne Park in 2006. It was also the earliest exit by a top-seeded player at the Australian Open since Lleyton Hewitt's third-round departure in 2003.

