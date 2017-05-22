 
Andy Murray Continues To lead ATP Rankings, Zverev Enters Top 10

Updated: 22 May 2017 18:06 IST

Zverev entered the top 10 after his victory against Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, in the Rome Masters final on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev entered the top 10 after his victory against Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final. © AFP

Tennis star Andy Murray continued to dominate the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings, while Germany's Alexander Zverev jumped to 10th place.

The 20-year-old Zverev became the only player born in the 1990s to win a Masters 1000, reaching the top 10 list for the first time in his career.

Additionally, Djokovic came in second, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 10,370 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,445

4. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 5,375

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,035

6. Milos Raonic (Canda) 4,360

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,145

8. Marin Cilic (Crotia) 3,765

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,560

10. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,150.

