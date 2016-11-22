 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Andy Murray Confirmed as World No.1

Updated: 22 November 2016 10:58 IST

Andy Murray won the ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday beating former World No.1 Andy Djokovic in the final

Andy Murray Confirmed as World No.1
Andy Murray is currently ranked No.1 in the world. © AFP

Paris:

Andy Murray's spectacular rise to the top of the men's rankings was made official Monday with the Scot topping the end of season ATP charts on 12,685 points.

Novak Djokovic, beaten by Murray in Sunday's ATP Tour Finals in London, must make do with ending 2016 in second on 11,780 points.

Murray had climbed to world number one for the first time a fortnight ago at the Paris Masters.

And he maintained his dynamic form at London's 02 Arena with an imperious 6-3, 6-4 victory over Djokovic to clinch his first Tour Finals.

Murray's triumph after a season which saw him win his second Wimbledon title and retain his Olympic crown stopped the Serb regaining top spot.

The 29-year-old Murray is the 17th man to hold the prestigious year-end number one berth since the inception of the ATP rankings in 1973.

He is the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, on the slide in ninth, to earn the honour since Andy Roddick in 2003.

 

 

 

 

Topics : Tennis Andy Murray Novak Djokovic
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Andy Murray is ranked No.1 in the world
  • He won the ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday
  • He displaced Novak Djokovic from the top spot
Related Articles
Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber Leave Rivals Playing Catch-up in 2017
Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber Leave Rivals Playing Catch-up in 2017
All Top Stars Confirmed For Australian Open
All Top Stars Confirmed For Australian Open
Will Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Not Play in IPTL?
Will Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Not Play in IPTL?
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.