Andy Murray Confirmed as World No.1

Andy Murray is currently ranked No.1 in the world. © AFP

Paris:

Andy Murray's spectacular rise to the top of the men's rankings was made official Monday with the Scot topping the end of season ATP charts on 12,685 points.

Novak Djokovic, beaten by Murray in Sunday's ATP Tour Finals in London, must make do with ending 2016 in second on 11,780 points.

Murray had climbed to world number one for the first time a fortnight ago at the Paris Masters.

And he maintained his dynamic form at London's 02 Arena with an imperious 6-3, 6-4 victory over Djokovic to clinch his first Tour Finals.

Murray's triumph after a season which saw him win his second Wimbledon title and retain his Olympic crown stopped the Serb regaining top spot.

The 29-year-old Murray is the 17th man to hold the prestigious year-end number one berth since the inception of the ATP rankings in 1973.

He is the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, on the slide in ninth, to earn the honour since Andy Roddick in 2003.