Anam Mirza's Bridal Shower Pictures And Videos With Sister Sania Mirza Light Up Instagram

Anam Mirza, sister of Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, lit up social media platform Instagram with pictures and videos of her bridal shower. In October, Sania Mirza had confirmed that her sister, fashion stylist, Anam Mirza will marry Asad, the son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin , in December 2019. Anam Mirza shared plenty of pictures and a video from the pre-wedding bash on Instagram, saying: "Life happens, and there are moments you feel so damn grateful. I've been feeling that for an whole week now." She shared multiple other videos on her Instagram 'Stories'.

"While life was happening I looked around yesterday at my Bridal Shower and I realised I've been lucky enough to find the best of friends and family. Absolutely thrilled and grateful. Let's kick start #AbBasAnamHi officially," she said in her Instagram post.

Anam and Asad, also known as Mohammad Asaduddin, have shared numerous pictures with each other on social media.

The rumours of Anam and Asad getting married started doing rounds on internet a few months backs.

In October, Sania ended all speculation by saying in an interview that Anam "is actually getting married in December".

"We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited. She is marrying a lovely boy. His name is Asad and he happens to be the son of Mohammad Azharuddin and we are really excited about it," Sania had said.

In September, Anam had shared a picture on Instagram wearing a "bride-to-be" sash, with pink "bride-to-be" balloons decorating a glass window in the background.