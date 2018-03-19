 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger Announce Birth Of Baby Boy

Updated: 19 March 2018 23:28 IST

Ana Ivanovic tweeted a photo of a room decorated with teddy bears and a sign welcoming their child.

Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger Announce Birth Of Baby Boy
Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger announced birth of their first child on social media © Twitter

Former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic and German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger on Monday announced birth of their first child on social media. Ivanovic tweeted a photo of a room decorated with teddy bears and a sign welcoming their child. "Welcome to the world our little boy. Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!" Ivanovic wrote. Schweinsteiger tweeted a photo of his and his wife's hands resting atop their new baby's tiny feet, under the caption "Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy."

Ivanovic delivered the baby in the Chicago, where the couple has been living since Schweinsteiger, 33, started playing for the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire.

The pair have been married since 2016 and announced the pregnancy in November.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : Ana Ivanovic Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger announced birth of their first child
  • The pair have been married since 2016
  • Ivanovic delivered the baby in the Chicago
Related Articles
My Heart Wasn
My Heart Wasn't In It Anymore, Says Ana Ivanovic After Retirement
Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic Announces Retirement From Tennis
Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic Announces Retirement From Tennis
Ana Ivanovic Not Ready to Join Husband Bastian Schweinsteiger in Retirement
Ana Ivanovic Not Ready to Join Husband Bastian Schweinsteiger in Retirement
US Open: Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic Crashes Out in Women
US Open: Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic Crashes Out in Women's Singles First Round
Bastian Schweinsteiger And Ana Ivanovic Get Hitched in Venice
Bastian Schweinsteiger And Ana Ivanovic Get Hitched in Venice
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.