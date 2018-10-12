 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Alexander Zverev Blames 'Superstition' For 'Ridiculous' Use Of Towels

Updated: 12 October 2018 16:05 IST

Earlier this week, Fernando Verdasco had berated a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open for failing to bring his towel fast enough.

Alexander Zverev Blames
Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players' use of towels. © AFP

Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players' use of towels on Friday, saying those who wipe down after every point are "ridiculous" and do it for superstition, not sweat. There has been much discussion at the Shanghai Masters this week about the issue after Fernando Verdasco berated a ball boy at the Shenzhen Open for failing to bring his towel fast enough. Roger Federer told reporters in Shanghai earlier this week that ball boys and girls -- who are unpaid volunteers -- should be given as much respect as anyone else.

There have been calls for towel rails to be placed at the back of courts so ball kids do not have to bring the sweaty towels to players every few minutes when they wipe their faces and hands between points.

That system will be tried out at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan next month.

"There are some players -- some American players, some other players -- that go for the towel literally after every single point," said the 21-year-old German prodigy Zverev.

"That's a bit ridiculous, in my perspective.

"You serve an ace or a double fault, or your opponent serves an ace, and the poor ball kid has to keep running for the towel just because it's a superstition and it's not a use because you're sweating too much or something like that. 

"I mean, some players literally use it as superstition. That's not the purpose for it."

Comments
Topics : Alexander Zverev Roger Federer Fernando Verdasco Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alexander Zverev weighed in on the debate about players' use of towels
  • Roger Federer said ball boys and girls should be given respect
  • Using a towel after every single point is a bit ridiculous, said Zverev
Related Articles
Watch: Alexander Zverev Frightens Ball Boy With Intense Celebration In Hilarious Video
Watch: Alexander Zverev Frightens Ball Boy With Intense Celebration In Hilarious Video
Alexander Zverev Stunned By World No 61 Malek Jaziri At China Open
Alexander Zverev Stunned By World No 61 Malek Jaziri At China Open
Alexander Zverev Seals Laver Cup Win For Team Europe
Alexander Zverev Seals Laver Cup Win For Team Europe
US Open: Roger Federer Beats Nick Kyrgios; Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev Toppled
US Open: Roger Federer Beats Nick Kyrgios; Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev Toppled
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Through At Steamy US Open
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Through At Steamy US Open
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.