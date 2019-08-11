 
AITA President Asks International Tennis Federation To Shift India's Davis Cup Tie From Pakistan

Updated: 11 August 2019 12:59 IST

The Indian team is scheduled to tour Pakistan's capital Islamabad for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie to be held on September 14 and 15.

India named a full strength squad for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie vs Pakistan. © AFP

India have asked the International Tennis Federation to shift their upcoming Davis Cup tie from Pakistan to a neutral venue due to escalating political tensions between the two nations. The Indian team is scheduled to tour Pakistan's capital Islamabad for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie to be held on September 14 and 15. "We have asked ITF for a neutral venue because the situation is a bit unpredictable," All India Tennis Association (AITA) president Praveen Mahajan told AFP on Sunday. "I believe it is a reasonable request because of the current state of affairs."

Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after the centre converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

The AITA was preparing to send its team to Pakistan despite suspended sporting ties between the two countries, but the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has raised fresh doubts.

An Indian tennis team last toured Pakistan in 1964 for the Davis Cup, where they defeated the hosts 4-0.

Pakistan lost 2-3 when they toured Mumbai in 2006.

Until a few years ago, Pakistan were forced to host home Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel to the South Asian nation over security concerns.

"I am hopeful they will shift the tie because Pakistan is used to playing in neutral venues," Mahajan said.

"ITF will respond to our request shortly, sometime this week."

Pakistan Tennis Federation president Salim Saifullah Khan had earlier said they would honour the decision of the ITF if the AITA sought a neutral venue.

India named a full strength squad for the crucial tie with the country's highest-ranked players in Prajnesh Gunneswaran (90) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (184) to play the four singles matches.

