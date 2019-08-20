AITA Meet With ITF Over Pakistan Tie Called Off: Mahesh Bhupathi

The teleconference between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) regarding the former's security concerns about playing the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 tie against Pakistan in Islamabad next month has been cancelled, Mahesh Bhupathi said.

The all-important meeting, which was postponed to Tuesday from Monday and was suppose to start from 7pm, has now been called off.

"It was cancelled. I just heard from AITA," India's non-playing captain and tennis icon Bhupathi told IANS.

Asked if there has been a next date allocated, he said "nope".

Bhupathi was to be part of the conference call which would further decide on the next course of action as to whether the much-talked about tie will be shifted to another venue or not.

India were all set to go to Pakistan before relations between the two countries deteriorated further in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The scrapping has turned the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan's diplomatic ties with India took a beating post the turn of events. ITF has previously turned down India's security concerns to finally settle for a discussion on the matter.