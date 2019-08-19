 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

AITA-ITF Teleconference On Pakistan Tie Postponed To Tuesday: Mahesh Bhupathi

Updated: 19 August 2019 20:10 IST

The meeting which was initially supposed to take place on Monday will now take place on Tuesday.

AITA-ITF Teleconference On Pakistan Tie Postponed To Tuesday: Mahesh Bhupathi
Mahesh Bhupathi had also written a letter to the AITA. © AFP

The teleconference between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) regarding the former's security concerns about playing the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 tie against Pakistan in Islamabad next month, has been postponed to Tuesday. The meeting was initially supposed to take place on Monday. The all-important meeting will now take place at 7pm on Tuesday, India's non-playing captain and tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi confirmed to IANS. "Yes (it has been postponed). It will now take place at 7 in the evening tomorrow," Bhupathi told IANS.

Mahesh Bhupathi will be part of the conference call which will further decide on the next course of action as to whether the much-talked about tie will be shifted to another venue or not.

India were all set to go to Pakistan before relations between the two countries deteriorated further in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The scrapping has turned the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan's diplomatic ties with India took a beating post the turn of events. ITF had previously turned down India's security concerns to finally settle for a discussion on the matter.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mahesh Bhupathi will be part of the conference call
  • The meeting will further decide on the next course of action
  • ITF hadpreviously turned down India's security concerns
Related Articles
ITF Snubs AITA, Refuses To Shift Or Postpone Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan
ITF Snubs AITA, Refuses To Shift Or Postpone Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan
Indian Players Request AITA To Ask For Neutral Venue
Indian Players Request AITA To Ask For Neutral Venue
AITA May Request ITF To Consider Neutral Venue For Davis Cup Tie In Pakistan
AITA May Request ITF To Consider Neutral Venue For Davis Cup Tie In Pakistan
All Top Players Named For India
All Top Players Named For India's Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan
Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi, Players Seek Assurance On Security, AITA Says Don
Davis Cup: Mahesh Bhupathi, Players Seek Assurance On Security, AITA Says Don't Worry
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.