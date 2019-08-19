AITA-ITF Teleconference On Pakistan Tie Postponed To Tuesday: Mahesh Bhupathi

The teleconference between the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) regarding the former's security concerns about playing the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group 1 tie against Pakistan in Islamabad next month, has been postponed to Tuesday. The meeting was initially supposed to take place on Monday. The all-important meeting will now take place at 7pm on Tuesday, India's non-playing captain and tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi confirmed to IANS. "Yes (it has been postponed). It will now take place at 7 in the evening tomorrow," Bhupathi told IANS.

Mahesh Bhupathi will be part of the conference call which will further decide on the next course of action as to whether the much-talked about tie will be shifted to another venue or not.

India were all set to go to Pakistan before relations between the two countries deteriorated further in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The scrapping has turned the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pakistan's diplomatic ties with India took a beating post the turn of events. ITF had previously turned down India's security concerns to finally settle for a discussion on the matter.