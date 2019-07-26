 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

After 1964, Pakistan All Set To Host India In Davis Cup

Updated: 26 July 2019 10:12 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Indian team last visited Pakistan in March 1964 and defeated the hosts by 4-0 in Lahore.

After 1964, Pakistan All Set To Host India In Davis Cup
Rohan Boppana and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi have played together as a double pair. © PTI

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has said that it is all set to host Indian tennis team for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I tie after a gap of 55 years. On Thursday, Vice President of the PTF Muhammad Khalid Rehmani told the media that all necessary arrangements have been made to hold the tie in a befitting manner in September this year. Indian team last visited Pakistan in March 1964 and defeated the hosts by 4-0 in Lahore. Later on, Pakistan and India had faced each other in a Davis Cup ties in April 2006 in Mumbai, India.

The visiting side will play the tie against the hosts at the grass-court of the Pakistan Sports Complex in capital Islamabad from September 14 to 15. Pakistan has already played ties against teams from Uzbekistan, South Korea and Thailand at the same venue in 2017 and 2018.

The PTF official added that a team from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), which visited Pakistan earlier this week, expressed its full satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken by Pakistan for the tie, reports Xinhua news agency.

One of the visiting ITF officials Richard Simon Gallagher told media that Islamabad has always been a secure city where the PTF has hosted no less than five Davis Cup ties in recent times and they hoped that the upcoming competition will be held perfectly.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohan Bopanna Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian team last visited Pakistan in March 1964
  • India will play the tie against the hosts from September 14 to 15
  • PTF is all set to host India after a gap of 55 years
Related Articles
Davis Cup: India Draw Pakistan For Away Tie In September, May Play At Neutral Venue
Davis Cup: India Draw Pakistan For Away Tie In September, May Play At Neutral Venue
Italy Outclass India 3-1 To Book Davis Cup Finals Berth
Italy Outclass India 3-1 To Book Davis Cup Finals Berth
Davis Cup: Matteo Berrettini Defeats Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Italy Take 2-0 Lead
Davis Cup: Matteo Berrettini Defeats Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Italy Take 2-0 Lead
India Bank On Prajnesh Gunneswaran, CSC Grass Courts To Upset Italy In Davis Cup
India Bank On Prajnesh Gunneswaran, CSC Grass Courts To Upset Italy In Davis Cup
India
India's Teams For Davis Cup, Fed Cup Announced
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.