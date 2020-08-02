Sumit Nagal recorded his first-ever win in a Grand Slam event when he beat Bradley Klahn of the United States 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening round of the US Open. The victory meant that Sumit Nagal became the first Indian since 2013 to reach the second round of a Grand Slam men's singles event. Somdev Devvarman had reached round 2 of the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. After his win, Sumit Nagal took to Twitter and thanked his well-wishers, saying "it was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget".

India's rising star also thanked his team -- tagging India's cricket captain Virat Kohli, the Virat Kohli Foundation among others.

My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes



Next match on Thursday, gonna be a fun one



Special thanks to my team - @vkfofficial @imVkohli @SOLINCOsports @IndianOilcl @lottosport pic.twitter.com/u6CqeJa34n — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) September 2, 2020

Sumit Nagal got off to a rollicking start, winning the first two sets without much fuss.

However, his American opponent came roaring back to take the third set 6-3. Nagal regained his focus and upped the ante in the fourth set, winning it 6-1 to wrap up the first-round US Open win and his maiden victory at a Grand Slam event.

US Open's Twitter handle toasted Sumit Nagal's victory by sharing a video of him scurrying around the court, highlighting his retrieving abilities.

Sumit Nagal was literally all over the court today@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/M3D3f2aHIn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Nagal rose to fame when he took a set off the great Roger Federer in the opening round of the US Open in 2019, eventually losing the encounter 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

Sumit Nagal, though, has a massive hurdle to cross if he is to make it to the third round of the US Open.

He will be up against second seed and World No.3 Dominic Thiem of Austria in the second round. The Austrian advanced to the 2nd round after his match was cut short when opponent Jaume Munar retired after the second set.

Thiem had taken a two sets to love lead at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Munar abandoned before the start of the third set, with the Austrian second seed leading 7-6 (8/6), 6-3.