ஸ்டோனிஸிடம் பந்துவீச்சு ரகசியத்தை கூறிய மலிங்கா!

இந்த வீடியோவை உலகக் கோப்பை தொடருக்கான அதிகாரப்பூர்வ ட்விட்டர் பக்கம் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது. அதில் மலிங்கா ஸ்டோனிஸுக்கு சொல்லித்தருவது போன்ற காட்சி இடம்பெற்றிருந்தது.

கிரிக்கெட் ஆஸ்திரேலியா வெளியிட்ட வீடியோவில் செய்தியாளர்களிடம் பேசிய மலிங்கா ''ஸ்டோனிஸ் ஸ்லோ பந்துகளை வீசுவது குறித்து என்னிடம் கேட்டிருந்தார். அது குறித்து விளக்கினேன்" என்று கூறினார். இந்த வீடியோவை பார்த்து சிரித்ததாகவும் , சில இலங்கை ரசிகர்கள் தனக்கு இதை அனுப்பியதாகவும் கூறினார்.

Even after a heavy defeat, Lasith Malinga stuck around to teach Marcus Stoinis the secrets of his slower ball#SpiritOfCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xKtr1sJBfP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 27, 2019

Lasith Malinga shared a few trade secrets with Aussie allrounder Marcus Stoinis at the #CWC19 warm-up pic.twitter.com/CY0LKn4bHO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 28, 2019

Lasith Malinga is truly a LEGEND Was appointed as bowling coach for "Mumbai Indians" in 2018. Made it back to their playing eleven in 2019 as their main strike bowler only to kick ass and lift IPL — (@SerenityJaded) May 27, 2019

Oh please give Stoinis more lessons, what a legend Lasith is. Love the world cup. Lasith malinga a genuine champion of the gane — Arvind Hickman (@ArvindHickman) May 27, 2019

One of the most Lost loved Cricketer in the world & specially in India

Malinga — Happy (@Cricketician_) May 27, 2019

Breaking geographical barriers and uniting people !! The name is Cricket — Ramnath Shankar (@ramnathtweets) May 27, 2019

See guys. This is how Spirit of cricket works. Friendships formed. Malinga is truly a legend on and off the field. — Jay Deshpande (@JayDeshpande8) May 27, 2019

Wonderful! No wonder @mipaltan took him on as a mentor in IPL 2018. — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) May 27, 2019

This is what the great game should be about! — Brad Hancock (@BDHancock) May 28, 2019

What a gem Feels great to see these things.. thanks for sharing! — mandy andrews (@Miss_mandyy_) May 27, 2019

ஸ்லோ பந்துகளில் மாறுதல்களை கொண்டு வருவது குறித்து ஐபிஎல் சமயத்திலேயே ஸ்டோனி தன்னிடம் கேட்டதாகவும், அதுகுறித்து விளக்கியதாக மலிங்கா கூறினார்.

இலங்கை, ஆஸ்திரேலியாவிடன் பயிற்சி போட்டியில் 5 விக்கெட் வித்தியாசத்தில் தோற்றது.

உஸ்மான் கவாஜாவும், மார்ஷும் 89 ரன்கள் பார்ட்னர்ஷிப் அமைத்து 241/5 என்று வெற்றி இலக்கை எட்ட உதவினர்.

ஸ்டார்க், கம்மின்ஸ் அபாரமாக பந்துவீசி இலங்கை அணியை 239 ரன்களுக்கு கட்டுப்படுத்தினர். திரிமனே மட்டும் இலங்கை தரப்பில் அரைசதமடித்தார்.