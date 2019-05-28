 
don't
miss
மொழிகளுக்கு
விளையாட்டுகள்
உலக கோப்பை 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

ஸ்டோனிஸிடம் பந்துவீச்சு ரகசியத்தை கூறிய மலிங்கா!

Updated: 28 May 2019 16:53 IST
Read in English

மூன்று உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆடி அனுபவமுள்ள வீரர் லசித் மலிங்கா தனது நான்காவது உலகக் கோப்பை தொடரில் ஆடவுள்ளார்.

Lasith Malinga Shares Trade Secrets With Marcus Stoinis Ahead Of World Cup In Viral Video
36 வயதான மலிங்கா ஸ்லோ பால்களை எப்படி வீசிவது என்பது குறித்து ஆஸ்திரேலிய ஆல் ரவுண்டர் ஸ்டோனிஸிடம் தெரிவித்தார். © Twitter

மூன்று உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆடி அனுபவமுள்ள வீரர் லசித் மலிங்கா தனது நான்காவது உலகக் கோப்பை தொடரில் ஆடவுள்ளார். லசித் மலிங்கா ஒரு நல்ல மெண்டார் என்பதை மீண்டும் நிரூபித்திருக்கிறார். அது சக வீரராக இருந்தாலும் சரி , எதிரணி வீரராக இருந்தாலும் சரி விளையாட்டு தொடர்பான உரையாடல்களை சிறப்பாக வைத்துள்ளார் மலிங்கா. 36 வயதான மலிங்கா ஸ்லோ பால்களை எப்படி வீசிவது என்பது குறித்து ஆஸ்திரேலிய ஆல் ரவுண்டர் ஸ்டோனிஸிடம் தெரிவித்தார். அந்த வீடியோ வைரலாகியுள்ளது.

இந்த வீடியோவை உலகக் கோப்பை தொடருக்கான அதிகாரப்பூர்வ ட்விட்டர் பக்கம் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது. அதில் மலிங்கா ஸ்டோனிஸுக்கு சொல்லித்தருவது போன்ற காட்சி இடம்பெற்றிருந்தது. 

கிரிக்கெட் ஆஸ்திரேலியா வெளியிட்ட வீடியோவில் செய்தியாளர்களிடம் பேசிய மலிங்கா ''ஸ்டோனிஸ் ஸ்லோ பந்துகளை வீசுவது குறித்து என்னிடம் கேட்டிருந்தார். அது குறித்து விளக்கினேன்" என்று கூறினார். இந்த வீடியோவை பார்த்து சிரித்ததாகவும் , சில இலங்கை ரசிகர்கள் தனக்கு இதை அனுப்பியதாகவும் கூறினார். 

ஸ்லோ பந்துகளில் மாறுதல்களை கொண்டு வருவது குறித்து ஐபிஎல் சமயத்திலேயே ஸ்டோனி தன்னிடம் கேட்டதாகவும், அதுகுறித்து விளக்கியதாக மலிங்கா கூறினார். 

இலங்கை, ஆஸ்திரேலியாவிடன் பயிற்சி போட்டியில் 5 விக்கெட் வித்தியாசத்தில் தோற்றது. 

உஸ்மான் கவாஜாவும், மார்ஷும் 89 ரன்கள் பார்ட்னர்ஷிப் அமைத்து 241/5 என்று வெற்றி இலக்கை எட்ட உதவினர்.

ஸ்டார்க், கம்மின்ஸ் அபாரமாக பந்துவீசி இலங்கை அணியை 239 ரன்களுக்கு கட்டுப்படுத்தினர். திரிமனே மட்டும் இலங்கை தரப்பில் அரைசதமடித்தார்.

Comments
விளையாட்டு உலகின் பல தற்போதைய செய்திகள் அனைத்தையும் தமிழில் பெற பேஸ்புக் , ட்விட்டர் மற்றும் ட்விட்டர் NDTV Tamilஐ பின் தொடருங்கள்.
ஹைலைட்ஸ்
  • ஸ்லோ பால்களை எப்படி வீசிவது என்பது குறித்து ஸ்டோனிஸுக்கு விளக்கினார்
  • லசித் மலிங்கா தனது நான்காவது உலகக் கோப்பை தொடரில் ஆடவுள்ளார்
  • மலிங்கா ஒரு நல்ல மெண்டார் என்பதை மீண்டும் நிரூபித்திருக்கிறார்
தொடர்புடைய கட்டுரைகள்
ஸ்டோனிஸிடம் பந்துவீச்சு ரகசியத்தை கூறிய மலிங்கா!
ஸ்டோனிஸிடம் பந்துவீச்சு ரகசியத்தை கூறிய மலிங்கா!
அல்சாரி மீதான விமர்சனம்... ட்விட்டரில் விமர்சிக்கப்பட்ட மஞ்ரேக்கர்!
அல்சாரி மீதான விமர்சனம்... ட்விட்டரில் விமர்சிக்கப்பட்ட மஞ்ரேக்கர்!
24 மணிநேரம்... 2 நாடுகள்... 10 விக்கெட் வீழ்த்தி அசத்திய மலிங்கா!
24 மணிநேரம்... 2 நாடுகள்... 10 விக்கெட் வீழ்த்தி அசத்திய மலிங்கா!
ஆர்சிபி நோபால் சர்ச்சை... விதி முறையை திருத்த சொல்லும் வீரர்கள்!
ஆர்சிபி நோபால் சர்ச்சை... விதி முறையை திருத்த சொல்லும் வீரர்கள்!
கோலியை கோபப்படுத்தி ஆர்சிபிக்கு தோல்வியை பரிசளித்த நோபால்!
கோலியை கோபப்படுத்தி ஆர்சிபிக்கு தோல்வியை பரிசளித்த நோபால்!
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.