“ஏன் இவ்வளவு குண்டா இருக்கீங்க..?”- பாக். கேப்டனை கேலி செய்த நபர்; வெடித்த சர்ச்சை! #Video

Updated: 22 June 2019 12:40 IST
இந்த வீடியோ இணையத்தில் வைரலாக பரவியது. பலரும் அந்த நபரின் இந்த சர்ச்சை பேச்சைக் கண்டித்துள்ளனர். 

இங்கிலாந்தில் இருக்கும் ஒரு மாலில் சர்ஃபரஸ், தனது குழந்தை மற்றும் குடும்பத்தினருடன் சென்றுள்ளார். © Twitter

பாகிஸ்தான் கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் கேப்டன் சர்ஃபரஸ் அகமதை, அடையாளம் தெரியாத நபர் ஒருவர், பொது வெளியில் அவர் உடலை வைத்து கேலி செய்துள்ளார். இது மிகப் பெரிய கண்டனங்களுக்கு உள்ளானதைத் தொடர்ந்து அந்த நபர், பகிரங்கமாக மன்னிப்பு கேட்டுள்ளார். 

இங்கிலாந்தில் இருக்கும் ஒரு மாலில் சர்ஃபரஸ், தனது குழந்தை மற்றும் குடும்பத்தினருடன் சென்றுள்ளார். அங்கு அவரைப் பார்த்த ஒரு நபர், சர்ஃபரஸுடன் செல்ஃபி எடுக்க முயன்றுள்ளார். பின்னர் அவர் வீடியோ எடுத்துள்ளார். அந்த வீடியோவில், “நீங்கள் ஏன் இவ்வளவு குண்டாக இருக்கிறீர்கள்? நீங்கள் பாகிஸ்தானை பெருமை கொள்ளச் செய்துள்ளீர்கள்” என்று கேலி செய்துள்ளார். 

அந்த வீடியோவைப் இங்கே பார்க்கலாம்:

இந்த வீடியோ இணையத்தில் வைரலாக பரவியது. பலரும் அந்த நபரின் இந்த சர்ச்சை பேச்சைக் கண்டித்துள்ளனர். 

இதைத் தொடர்ந்து அந்த நபர், “நான் பாகிஸ்தான் கேப்டனிடம் சில விரும்பத்தகாத கருத்துகளைச் சொன்னேன். அது சரியானது அல்ல. இந்த சம்பவத்தால் காயமடைந்த அனைவர் இடத்திலும் நான் மன்னிப்பு கேட்டுக் கொள்கிறேன்” என்று இன்னொரு வீடியோ வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். வீடியோவின் முடிவில் அந்த நபர், ‘நானும் ஒரு பாகிஸ்தானிதான்' என்று சொன்னார். 

அந்த நபர் மன்னிப்பு கேட்ட வீடியோ:

ஹைலைட்ஸ்
  • குடும்பத்தினர் முன்னிலையில் சர்ஃபரஸ் கேலி செய்யப்பட்டார்
  • கேலி செய்த நபரும், தான் ஒரு பாகிஸ்தானி என்றுள்ளார்
  • இச்சம்பவத்துக்கு பரவலான கண்டனங்கள் எழுந்துள்ளன
