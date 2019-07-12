உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு நடுவர்கள் அறிவிப்பு... வருத்தத்தில் இங்கிலாந்து ரசிகர்கள்!

பேட் கும்மின்ஸ் வீசிய பந்தை விக்கெட் கீப்பரிடம் கேட்ச் கொடுத்து அவுட் என அறிவிக்கப்பட்டார். அவர் அதை அவுட் இல்லை என்று சொன்னாலும், இங்கிலாந்து அணிக்கு ரிவ்யூ மீதமில்லாததால் ரிவ்யூ கேட்க முடியாமல் போனது. இருப்பினும், தர்மசேனா குழப்பமாக ரிவ்யூவுக்கு வலியுறித்தினார். ஆனால் ஆஸ்திரேலிய அதிகாரிகள் அதை தவறு என சுட்டி காட்டினர்.

டிவி ரிப்ளேவில் அவர் அவுட் இல்லை என்று தெரியவந்தது. இந்த முடிவுக்கு ராய் மிகவும் கோபமடைந்தார், களத்தை விட்டு வெளியேறவும் மறுத்தார். ஆனால், நடுவர் மரைஸ் அவரை வெளியேற்ற வேண்டிருந்தது.

உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிக்கு செல்லும் நேரத்தில் இதுபோன்ற முடிவுகள் தவறானது என கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்கள் ட்விட்டரில் கண்டனத்தை தெரிவித்தார்கள்.

பின்னர், ஐசிசி விதிகளை மீறிய காரணத்துக்காக, அவருக்கு அபராதம் வித்திக்கப்பட்டது.

So Roy is fined 30% of his match fee and Dharmasena is given the world cup final? Excellent decision making from ICC! — Bad decisions (@Failoverandover) July 12, 2019

dharmasena makes a howler of a call against roy- gets rewarded with the final ?? — Kyle Walsh (@kgwalsh85) July 12, 2019

@ICC Before taking any action against Jason Roy you have to take the action on kumar dharmsena the umpire. Why always players have to pay for umpires mistake? Sometimes wrong decision spoil whole life of players and there team. #WrongUmpiring — Aniket Anant Patil (@aniket783) July 12, 2019

@dharmasena_k shame on you for such a poor umpiring — Laughy Devarajan (@DevarajanLaughy) July 12, 2019

@dharmasena_k ICC seriously needs to upscale its benchmark for deciding the elite panel... Such negligence in World cup semifinal is unacceptable... Penalizing cricketers is easy.. Let the umpires also feel the heat.. Make them accountable — SAKET SAURAV (@casaketsaurav) July 12, 2019

My play of the day was Dharmasena raising his finger against Roy....Its time ICC should seriously think of penalizing umpires for mistakes which shows clear negligence by an umpire...the way he gave roy out tells everything — SAKET SAURAV (@casaketsaurav) July 12, 2019

England and @englandcricket should protest against the nomination of Dharmasena as an on field umpire for the @cricketworldcup final on sunday.#ENGvsNZ #NZvsENG #Final — Aatish (@ws599) July 12, 2019

Worst Umpiring in World Cup 2019@ICC silent and instead of taking action against Kumar Dharmasena, they have fined @JasonRoy20

Shame on @ICC #CWC19 #CWC19Final — Huzaifa Ibne Tanveer (@i_huzaifa_hh) July 12, 2019

"ஜேசன் ராய்க்கு ஆட்ட சம்பளத்தில் இருந்து 30 சதவிகிதம் பணம் அபராதமாக விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஒழுங்கு நடைமுறை பதிவில் இரண்டு புள்ளிகள் சேர்க்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஆட்டத்தில் இருந்து நீக்கம் இல்லை" என்று ஐசிசி அதிகாரிகள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

இதே நடுவர்களை இறுதிப்போட்டுக்கு அறிவித்துள்ளது ஐசிசி. இதனால், ரசிகர்கள் அவர்களின் வருத்தத்தை பதிவு செய்து வருகிறார்கள்.

மரைஸ் எராஸ்மஸுடன் அனுபவமிக்க இலங்கை நடுவர் மடுகல்லே இருப்பார் என்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

நியூசிலாந்து கிரிஸ் கஃப்பன்னேவுக்கு பதிலாக ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் ராட் டக்கர் மூன்றாவது அம்பயராக இணைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.