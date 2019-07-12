 
உலக கோப்பை 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு நடுவர்கள் அறிவிப்பு... வருத்தத்தில் இங்கிலாந்து ரசிகர்கள்!

Updated: 12 July 2019 18:37 IST
குமார் தர்மசேனா மற்றும் மரைஸ் எராஸ்மஸ் ஆகிய இருவரும் வரு ஞாயிறன்று லார்ட்ஸில் நடக்கும் உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் நடுவர்களாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.

Jason Roy Fans Cry Foul After Kumar Dharmasena Is Named Umpire For World Cup Final
ஜேசன் ராய்க்கு ஆட்ட சம்பளத்தில் இருந்து 30 சதவிகிதம் பணம் அபராதமாக விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. © Twitter @cricketcomau

குமார் தர்மசேனா மற்றும் மரைஸ் எராஸ்மஸ் ஆகிய இருவரும் வரு ஞாயிறன்று லார்ட்ஸில் நடக்கும் உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப் போட்டியில் நடுவர்களாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். ஆஸ்திரேலியேவுக்கு எதிரான அரையிறுதி போட்டியின் போது, இலங்கை நடுவர் குமார் தர்மசேனா ஜேசன் ராயை அவுட் என அறிவித்தது சர்ச்சையாக மாறியுள்ளது. 8 விக்கெட் வித்தியாசத்தில் வென்ற இங்கிலாந்து அணியில் ஜேசன் ராய் 85 ரன்கள் குவித்தார். பேட்டில் படாமல் இருந்தபோதே அவர் அவுட் என அறிவிக்கப்பட்டார். 

பேட் கும்மின்ஸ் வீசிய பந்தை விக்கெட் கீப்பரிடம் கேட்ச் கொடுத்து அவுட் என அறிவிக்கப்பட்டார். அவர் அதை அவுட் இல்லை என்று சொன்னாலும், இங்கிலாந்து அணிக்கு ரிவ்யூ மீதமில்லாததால் ரிவ்யூ கேட்க முடியாமல் போனது. இருப்பினும், தர்மசேனா குழப்பமாக ரிவ்யூவுக்கு வலியுறித்தினார். ஆனால் ஆஸ்திரேலிய அதிகாரிகள் அதை தவறு என சுட்டி காட்டினர்.

டிவி ரிப்ளேவில் அவர் அவுட் இல்லை என்று தெரியவந்தது. இந்த முடிவுக்கு ராய் மிகவும் கோபமடைந்தார், களத்தை விட்டு வெளியேறவும் மறுத்தார். ஆனால், நடுவர் மரைஸ் அவரை வெளியேற்ற வேண்டிருந்தது. 

உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிக்கு செல்லும் நேரத்தில் இதுபோன்ற முடிவுகள் தவறானது என கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்கள் ட்விட்டரில் கண்டனத்தை தெரிவித்தார்கள்.

பின்னர், ஐசிசி விதிகளை மீறிய காரணத்துக்காக, அவருக்கு அபராதம் வித்திக்கப்பட்டது.

"ஜேசன் ராய்க்கு ஆட்ட சம்பளத்தில் இருந்து 30 சதவிகிதம் பணம் அபராதமாக விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. ஒழுங்கு நடைமுறை பதிவில் இரண்டு புள்ளிகள் சேர்க்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஆட்டத்தில் இருந்து நீக்கம் இல்லை" என்று ஐசிசி அதிகாரிகள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

இதே நடுவர்களை இறுதிப்போட்டுக்கு அறிவித்துள்ளது ஐசிசி. இதனால், ரசிகர்கள் அவர்களின் வருத்தத்தை பதிவு செய்து வருகிறார்கள்.

மரைஸ் எராஸ்மஸுடன் அனுபவமிக்க இலங்கை நடுவர் மடுகல்லே இருப்பார் என்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. 

நியூசிலாந்து கிரிஸ் கஃப்பன்னேவுக்கு பதிலாக ஆஸ்திரேலியாவின் ராட் டக்கர் மூன்றாவது அம்பயராக இணைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.

ஹைலைட்ஸ்
  • குமார் தர்மசேனா அவுட் அறிவித்தது சர்ச்சையை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது
  • அவுட்டை ஏற்று களத்தை விட்டு வெளியேறவும் மறுத்தார் ஜேசன் ராய்
  • ராய்க்கு சம்பளத்தில் இருந்து 30 சதவிகிதம் அபராதமாக விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது
கிரிக்கெட் : உலக சாம்பியன் இங்கிலாந்தை 85 ரன்களில் சுருட்டிய அயர்லாந்து அணி!!
உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு நடுவர்கள் அறிவிப்பு... வருத்தத்தில் இங்கிலாந்து ரசிகர்கள்!
விதிகளை மீறிய ஜேசன் ராய்... அபராதம் விதித்த ஐசிசி!
அவுட் என அறிவித்த அம்பயருடன் விவாதித்த இங்கிலாந்து தொடக்க வீரர்!
"பக்கா மாஸ்"- ரவீந்திர ஜடேஜாவின்
