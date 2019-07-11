தோல்விக்கு பிறகும் ரசிகர்களின் ஆதரவை பெற்ற இந்திய அணி!

உலகக் கோப்பை அரையிறுதியில் நியூசிலாந்து அணியிடம் 18 ரன்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் தோள்வியுற்றதால் இந்திய அணி உலகக் கோப்பையில் இருந்து வெளியேறியது. தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜாவின் அரைசதம் வெற்றி நம்பிக்கையை கொடுத்தாலும், பின்னர் 49.3 ஒவர்களுக்கு 221 ரன்கள் எடுத்து அனைத்து விக்கெட்டுளை இழந்தது இந்தியா. இந்திய அணியின் தொடக்க வீரர்களான கே.எல் ராகுல், ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, கோலி ஆகியோர் ஒரு ரன் மட்டுமே எடுத்து அவுட் ஆகினர். முதல் ஐந்து ரன்களுக்கு மூன்று விக்கெட்டுகளை இழந்தது இந்தியா. பின்னர் ஆட வந்த தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜா 100 ரன்கள் பார்ட்னர்ஷிப்புடன் ஆடி இலக்கை எட்ட போராடினர். ஆனால், அடுத்தடுத்து இருவரும் அவுட் ஆனதால், 18 ரன்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் இந்தியா நியூசிலாந்திடம் தோற்றது.
இந்தியா தோல்வியுற்ற பிறகு, இந்திய அணியின் முன்னாள் வீரர்கள் மற்றும் பாலிவுட் நட்சத்திரங்கள் தங்களுடைய வருத்ததை ட்விட்டரில் பதிவு செய்தனர். இந்திய அணியை தோல்வியில் இருந்து மீட்க போராடிய தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜாவுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் அதிகம் குவிந்தன.
just like every supporter.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019
A good fight put up by @imjadeja & @msdhoni but @BLACKCAPS were exceptional today.
Congrats to on making it to the Finals & all the best for the same.
I felt #KaneWilliamson's captaincy & composure played a crucial role in this result.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3sUlW21cgN
Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive. #IndvNZ— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 10, 2019
Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS on making it to the finals. Jadeja played an outstanding innings and got India in the game along with MS Dhoni, yet it was a case of so near yet so far #IndvNZ— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2019
A run out by a direct hit. One superb catch. Economical ten overs. And the best knock of his ODI career. It's not fair to end up on the losing side...well played, Jadeja. #CWC19 #IndvNZ— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 10, 2019
Yesterday was ours, today was theirs... You win some, you lose some... Well played Team India. Will always be your FAN!— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019
When cricket is a game, it is natural for one to win and the other to lose.. and this is not the end of the world., and this is not the last cricket game..— Sijo A George (@sijoageorge) July 10, 2019
We will definitely come back again..
It's good that everybody cares..
CHAK DE INDIA.. !!????????@BCCI @ICC #Indians pic.twitter.com/Q4RLt7fck5
ஆடும் லெவனில் ஜடேஜா தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டபோது அனைவரும் வியந்துபார்த்தனர். அதற்கெல்லாம் பந்து மற்றும் பேட் மூலம் பதிலளித்துள்ளார் அவர்.
Even though we lost the match, we did it with lot of pride... Every day is not the same and today was just not our day... @imjadeja you earned your respect today for life... We love you team India.. no matter you win or you lose #MenInBlue #Warriors— Neha Khaitan (@NehaKhaitan6) July 10, 2019
மார்டின் கப்தில் நேரடியாக ஸ்டம்ப் செய்து தோனி அவுட் செய்தது இந்திய தோல்வி பெற காரணமாக அமைந்தது.
I am proud of the way we played the tournament.— Abhay ???????? (@the_indoorsman) July 10, 2019
We are best in the world.#ThankyouDhoni for being a hope for the country when India lose everything.
You are always the last man standing.#Jadeja deserves a permanent spot in the team.#CWC19 #indiavsNewzealand
See you next year pic.twitter.com/6bxASdz2JT
இந்த வெற்றியோடு நியூசிலாந்து அணி தொடர்ந்து இரண்டாவது முறையாக உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிச் சுற்றுக்குள் நுழைந்துள்ளது. வியாழனன்று நடக்கும் இரண்டாவது அரையிறுதி போட்டியில் வெற்றி பெறும் அணியை லார்ட்சில் நியூசிலாந்து அணி எதிர்கொள்ளும்.