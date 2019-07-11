 
உலக கோப்பை 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

தோல்விக்கு பிறகும் ரசிகர்களின் ஆதரவை பெற்ற இந்திய அணி!

Updated: 11 July 2019 12:27 IST
இந்திய அணியை தோல்வியில் இருந்து மீட்க போராடிய தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜாவுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் அதிகம் குவிந்தன.

India vs New Zealand: Fans Come Out In Support Of Team India After Heartbreaking Loss In Semi Final
தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜா 100 ரன்கள் பார்ட்னர்ஷிப்புடன் ஆடி இலக்கை எட்ட போராடினர். © AFP

உலகக் கோப்பை அரையிறுதியில் நியூசிலாந்து அணியிடம் 18 ரன்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் தோள்வியுற்றதால் இந்திய அணி உலகக் கோப்பையில் இருந்து வெளியேறியது. தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜாவின் அரைசதம் வெற்றி நம்பிக்கையை கொடுத்தாலும், பின்னர் 49.3 ஒவர்களுக்கு 221 ரன்கள் எடுத்து அனைத்து விக்கெட்டுளை இழந்தது இந்தியா. இந்திய அணியின் தொடக்க வீரர்களான கே.எல் ராகுல், ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, கோலி ஆகியோர் ஒரு ரன் மட்டுமே எடுத்து அவுட் ஆகினர். முதல் ஐந்து ரன்களுக்கு மூன்று விக்கெட்டுகளை இழந்தது இந்தியா. பின்னர் ஆட வந்த தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜா 100 ரன்கள் பார்ட்னர்ஷிப்புடன் ஆடி இலக்கை எட்ட போராடினர். ஆனால், அடுத்தடுத்து இருவரும் அவுட் ஆனதால், 18 ரன்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் இந்தியா நியூசிலாந்திடம் தோற்றது. 

இந்தியா தோல்வியுற்ற பிறகு, இந்திய அணியின் முன்னாள் வீரர்கள் மற்றும் பாலிவுட் நட்சத்திரங்கள் தங்களுடைய வருத்ததை ட்விட்டரில் பதிவு செய்தனர். இந்திய அணியை தோல்வியில் இருந்து மீட்க போராடிய தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜாவுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் அதிகம் குவிந்தன.

ஆடும் லெவனில் ஜடேஜா தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டபோது அனைவரும் வியந்துபார்த்தனர். அதற்கெல்லாம் பந்து மற்றும் பேட் மூலம் பதிலளித்துள்ளார் அவர்.

மார்டின் கப்தில் நேரடியாக ஸ்டம்ப் செய்து தோனி அவுட் செய்தது இந்திய தோல்வி பெற காரணமாக அமைந்தது.

இந்த வெற்றியோடு நியூசிலாந்து அணி தொடர்ந்து இரண்டாவது முறையாக உலகக் கோப்பை இறுதிச் சுற்றுக்குள் நுழைந்துள்ளது. வியாழனன்று நடக்கும் இரண்டாவது அரையிறுதி போட்டியில் வெற்றி பெறும் அணியை லார்ட்சில் நியூசிலாந்து அணி எதிர்கொள்ளும்.

ஹைலைட்ஸ்
  • முதல் 5 ரன்களுக்கு முதல் மூன்று பேட்ஸ்மேன்களை இழந்தது இந்தியா
  • ரோஹித் ஷர்மா, கோலி, ராகுல் மூவரும் 1 ரன்னில் ஆட்டம் இழந்தனர்
  • 7வது விக்கெட்டுக்கு தோனி மற்றும் ஜடேஜா 100 ரன் பார்ட்னர்ஷிப் கொடுத்தனர்
