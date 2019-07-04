அம்பத்தி ராயுடுவின் ஓய்விற்கு கோலியின் ரியாக்சன் என்ன தெரியுமா..?

உலகக்கோப்பை அணியில் தேர்தெடுக்கப்படாத விரக்தியால் கிரிக்கெட்டில் இருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக அம்பத்தி ராயுடு அறிவித்தார். உலகக்கோப்பைக்கான 15 பேர் கொண்ட அணியில் அம்பத்தி ராயுடுக்கு பதிலாக விஜய் சங்கர் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டார். ரிசவ் வீரர்கள் பட்டியலில் இவரின் பெயர் இடம்பெற்றிருந்தது.

இருப்பினும் ஷிகர் தவான், விஜய் சங்கர் ஆகியோருக்கு காயம் ஏற்பட்ட போதும் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு அணியில் சேர்க்கப்படவில்லை. மாறாக ரிஷப் பண்ட் மற்றும் மயன்க் அகர்வால் ஆகியோர் மாற்று வீரர்களாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டனர். இந்நிலையில் தான் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு, தான் ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக பிசிசிஐ அதிகாரிகளுக்கு மின்னஞ்சல் அனுப்பியுள்ளார்.

‘டாப் மனிதன்' என அம்பத்தி ராயுடுவை வாழ்த்தி ட்விட் செய்துள்ளார் இந்திய அணியின் கேப்டன் விராத் கோலி. முன்னாள் வீரர்களான விரேந்திர சேவாக், விவிஎஸ் லட்சுமண், முகமது கைப் ஆகியோரும் அம்பத்தி ராயுடிவை குறித்தும் அவரது வருங்கால திட்டங்களுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தும் ட்விட் செய்துள்ளனர்.

Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man @RayuduAmbati — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2019

Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the WorldCup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2019

Can understand the pain and anguish Ambati Rayudu may be feeling after the World Cup snub even after performing well.

I wish him lots of happiness and peace in his second innings. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2019

Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019

Have to feel for #AmbatiRayudu , did everything he could to make a comeback, did well in the opportunities he got but the World Cup snub must have hurt him really deeply. Wish him the best in retirement. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2019

இந்தியாவிற்காக 55 ஓடிஐ போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 47.05 சராசரியில் 1694 ரன்கள் குவித்துள்ளார் அம்பத்தி.

ஐபிஎல் யில் 147 போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 28.7 சராசரியில் 3,300 ரன்கள் குவித்துள்ளார் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு. இதில் 18 அரைசதங்களும் ஒரு சதமும் அடங்கும். சர்வதேச டி20 யில் 6 போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 42 ரன்கள் மட்டுமே குவித்துள்ளார் இவர்.

ஐபிஎல் யில் 2008 முதல் 2017 வரை மும்பை இண்டியன்ஸ் அணிக்காக விளையாடிய அம்பத்தி ராயுடு, கடந்த இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளாக சிஎஸ்கே அணிக்கு விளையாடினார்.

(With PTI inputs)