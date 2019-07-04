 
உலக கோப்பை 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

அம்பத்தி ராயுடுவின் ஓய்விற்கு கோலியின் ரியாக்சன் என்ன தெரியுமா..?

Updated: 04 July 2019 13:17 IST
Read in English বাংলায় পড়ুন

ஷிகர் தவான், விஜய் சங்கர் ஆகியோருக்கு காயம் ஏற்பட்ட போதும் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு அணியில் சேர்க்கப்படவில்லை

Ambati Rayudu Retires: Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Life Post Retirement
கிரிக்கெட்டில் இருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக அம்பத்தி ராயுடு அறிவித்தார். © AFP

உலகக்கோப்பை அணியில் தேர்தெடுக்கப்படாத விரக்தியால் கிரிக்கெட்டில் இருந்து ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக அம்பத்தி ராயுடு அறிவித்தார். உலகக்கோப்பைக்கான 15 பேர் கொண்ட அணியில் அம்பத்தி ராயுடுக்கு பதிலாக விஜய் சங்கர் தேர்ந்தெடுக்கப்பட்டார். ரிசவ் வீரர்கள் பட்டியலில் இவரின் பெயர் இடம்பெற்றிருந்தது.

இருப்பினும் ஷிகர் தவான், விஜய் சங்கர் ஆகியோருக்கு காயம் ஏற்பட்ட போதும் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு அணியில் சேர்க்கப்படவில்லை. மாறாக ரிஷப் பண்ட் மற்றும் மயன்க் அகர்வால் ஆகியோர் மாற்று வீரர்களாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டனர். இந்நிலையில் தான் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு, தான் ஓய்வு பெறுவதாக பிசிசிஐ அதிகாரிகளுக்கு மின்னஞ்சல் அனுப்பியுள்ளார்.

‘டாப் மனிதன்' என அம்பத்தி ராயுடுவை வாழ்த்தி ட்விட் செய்துள்ளார் இந்திய அணியின் கேப்டன் விராத் கோலி. முன்னாள் வீரர்களான விரேந்திர சேவாக், விவிஎஸ் லட்சுமண், முகமது கைப் ஆகியோரும் அம்பத்தி ராயுடிவை குறித்தும் அவரது வருங்கால திட்டங்களுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தும் ட்விட் செய்துள்ளனர்.

இந்தியாவிற்காக 55 ஓடிஐ போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 47.05 சராசரியில் 1694 ரன்கள் குவித்துள்ளார் அம்பத்தி.

ஐபிஎல் யில் 147 போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 28.7 சராசரியில் 3,300 ரன்கள் குவித்துள்ளார் அம்பத்தி ராயுடு. இதில் 18 அரைசதங்களும் ஒரு சதமும் அடங்கும். சர்வதேச டி20 யில் 6 போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 42 ரன்கள் மட்டுமே குவித்துள்ளார் இவர்.

ஐபிஎல் யில் 2008 முதல் 2017 வரை மும்பை இண்டியன்ஸ் அணிக்காக விளையாடிய அம்பத்தி ராயுடு, கடந்த இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளாக சிஎஸ்கே அணிக்கு விளையாடினார்.

(With PTI inputs)

ஹைலைட்ஸ்
  • ‘டாப் மனிதன்’ என அம்பத்தி ராயுடுவை வாழ்த்தி ட்விட் செய்துள்ளார் கோலி
  • 55 ஓடிஐ போட்டிகளில் விளையாடி 47.05 சராசரியில் 1694 ரன்கள் குவித்துள்ளார்
  • இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளாக சிஎஸ்கே அணிக்கு விளையாடினார்.
