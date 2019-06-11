Cricket has given me everything I have and is the reason why I stand here today. It was such a love-hate relationship with the sport. In retrospect, I don't think I hated this game because the love I have for it today which will remain constant until the end of life. I can't really explain it in words what is that feeling, this game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust myself off, to get up again and move forward. I have failed more times than I have succeeded but I never gave up and will never give up till my last breath, and that's what cricket taught me. I gave my blood and sweat to the game, once I got into it, especially when it came to represent my country. And to my true fans who have always supported me endlessly, I can't thank you enough specially when the times were tough. I never stopped believing in myself, no matter what the world said. Believe in yourself because if you put your heart & soul into it you can achieve the impossible. The adrenaline rush for playing for India, singing the national anthem before each game, touching the Indian flag, stopping every run for the team or scoring every run for the team was a completely different high. Thank You once again for this lovely journey See you on the other side. #SteppingOut Production Credit @endemolshineind

Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Jun 10, 2019