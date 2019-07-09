 
don't
miss
மொழிகளுக்கு
விளையாட்டுகள்
கிரிக்கெட்

47 வயதில் தாதா - இணையத்தில் குவிந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!

Updated: 09 July 2019 10:31 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें Read in English বাংলায় পড়ুন

2003 உலகக் கோப்பையில் இந்திய அணியை இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு அழைத்துச்சென்ற கேப்டன் கங்குலி.

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
இந்திய அணியின் பாதையை வெற்றிக்கு திருப்பியவர் கங்குலி. © Twitter

இந்திய முன்னாள் கேப்டன் கங்குலி தனது 47வது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடினார். அவருக்கு பல கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் ட்விட்டர் மூலம் தனது வாழ்த்தை தெரிவித்திருந்தனர். இந்திய அணியின் பாதையை வெற்றிக்கு திருப்பியவர் கங்குலி. 2003 உலகக் கோப்பையில் இந்திய அணியை இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு அழைத்துச்சென்ற கேப்டன்.  லார்ட்ஸ் பால்கனியில் அவர் சட்டையை கழற்றி சுழற்றிய நிகழ்வு வரலாற்று நிகழ்வாக பதிவானது. 

கங்குலி 113 டெஸ்ட்களில் ஆடி 7212 ரன்களை 42.17 சராசரியுடன் குவித்தார். 311 ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் ஆடி 11363 ரன்களை குவித்துள்ளார். அவர் இந்திய அணியின் அதிக ரன் குவித்த மூன்றாவது வீரராக உள்ளார்.

முன்னாள் வீரர்கள் லட்சுமணன், யுவராஜ் உள்ளிட்டோர் கங்குலிக்கு ட்விட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தனர்.

தனது பிறந்த நாளில் புதிய விஷயத்தை துவங்குகிறேன் என்று தனது அதிகாரப்பூர்வ இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தை துவங்கி அதில் பதிவிட்டார்.

கங்குலி தற்போது இங்கிலாந்தில் நடக்கும் உலகக் கோப்பை தொடரில் வர்ணனையாளராக பணியாற்றி வருகிறார்.

Comments
விளையாட்டு உலகின் பல தற்போதைய செய்திகள் அனைத்தையும் தமிழில் பெற பேஸ்புக் , ட்விட்டர் மற்றும் ட்விட்டர் NDTV Tamilஐ பின் தொடருங்கள்.
தொடர்புடைய கட்டுரைகள்
"சுப்மன் கில், ரஹானே ஏன் ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் இடம்பெறவில்லை" - கேள்வி எழுப்பும் கங்குலி!
"சுப்மன் கில், ரஹானே ஏன் ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் இடம்பெறவில்லை" - கேள்வி எழுப்பும் கங்குலி!
"தோனி 5வது இடத்தில் ஆடியிருந்தால் போட்டியில் மாற்றம் ஏற்பட்டிருக்கும்" - தோல்விக்கு பிறகு சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்
"தோனி 5வது இடத்தில் ஆடியிருந்தால் போட்டியில் மாற்றம் ஏற்பட்டிருக்கும்" - தோல்விக்கு பிறகு சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர்
47 வயதில் தாதா - இணையத்தில் குவிந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!
47 வயதில் தாதா - இணையத்தில் குவிந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!
"உலகக் கோப்பையை வெல்ல பாகிஸ்தானுக்கு வாய்ப்பு" - கங்குலி சொல்லும் லாஜிக்
"உலகக் கோப்பையை வெல்ல பாகிஸ்தானுக்கு வாய்ப்பு" - கங்குலி சொல்லும் லாஜிக்
"டெல்லி ப்ளே ஆஃப்க்கு தகுதிபெற கங்குலி, பாண்டிங்தான் காரணம்" - தவான்
"டெல்லி ப்ளே ஆஃப்க்கு தகுதிபெற கங்குலி, பாண்டிங்தான் காரணம்" - தவான்
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.