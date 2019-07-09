47 வயதில் தாதா - இணையத்தில் குவிந்த வாழ்த்துகள்!

இந்திய முன்னாள் கேப்டன் கங்குலி தனது 47வது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடினார். அவருக்கு பல கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் ட்விட்டர் மூலம் தனது வாழ்த்தை தெரிவித்திருந்தனர். இந்திய அணியின் பாதையை வெற்றிக்கு திருப்பியவர் கங்குலி. 2003 உலகக் கோப்பையில் இந்திய அணியை இறுதிப்போட்டிக்கு அழைத்துச்சென்ற கேப்டன். லார்ட்ஸ் பால்கனியில் அவர் சட்டையை கழற்றி சுழற்றிய நிகழ்வு வரலாற்று நிகழ்வாக பதிவானது.
கங்குலி 113 டெஸ்ட்களில் ஆடி 7212 ரன்களை 42.17 சராசரியுடன் குவித்தார். 311 ஒருநாள் போட்டிகளில் ஆடி 11363 ரன்களை குவித்துள்ளார். அவர் இந்திய அணியின் அதிக ரன் குவித்த மூன்றாவது வீரராக உள்ளார்.
Happy Birthday to a 56" Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019
56 inch chest,
8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE
An inspiration for many and a leader in the true sense. Happy Birthday @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/47shEJ4LAP— BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2019
The man who built and supported us for the future ! You will always be special to me Lots of love and best wishes to you dadi. Have a great birthday @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/pOaEJY9C0F— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019
Happy birthday, dada. Shubho Jonmodin. Have a great day :) Wishing you the best in life @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/SIpioPwzBF— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2019
Happy birthday TIGER My big brother @SGanguly99 The man who taught us how to win overseas..what a Legend.. Jeo dada jeo.. love u always pic.twitter.com/xOHcdHwCk1— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 8, 2019
Happy birthday dada!!!! You have been the greatest pillar to Indian cricket!!! Thanks for your guidance towards everything!!! A true legend who has made some golden memories May god shower lots of blessings and love! @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/VqkDLsOhzm— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2019
Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest . But aise kaun chadhta hai , Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tuOwPejGm1— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2019
It was a pleasure to share the dressing room with one of the finest captains, Indian cricket ever produced. A very happy birthday to @SGanguly99. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/kfxRHfQqYc— R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 8, 2019
Many many happy returns of the day Dada...— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 8, 2019
The man who laid foundations of new generation Team India...
Have a super year!!!@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/dzZ83yEM5t
Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019
முன்னாள் வீரர்கள் லட்சுமணன், யுவராஜ் உள்ளிட்டோர் கங்குலிக்கு ட்விட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தனர்.
தனது பிறந்த நாளில் புதிய விஷயத்தை துவங்குகிறேன் என்று தனது அதிகாரப்பூர்வ இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தை துவங்கி அதில் பதிவிட்டார்.
கங்குலி தற்போது இங்கிலாந்தில் நடக்கும் உலகக் கோப்பை தொடரில் வர்ணனையாளராக பணியாற்றி வருகிறார்.