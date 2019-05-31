 
பாரம்பரிய உடை அணிந்த பாகிஸ்தான் கேப்டனுக்கு ஆதரவளித்த இந்திய ரசிகர்கள்!

Updated: 31 May 2019 18:39 IST
உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆடும் அனைத்து அணிகளின் கேப்டன்களும்  இங்கிலாந்து ராணி எலிசபெத் மற்றும் இளவரசர் ஹாரியை சந்தித்தனர்.

பாகிஸ்தான்  கேப்டன் சர்ஃப்ராஸ் தங்களது பாரம்பரிய உடையை அணிந்து வந்து நிகழ்வில் கலந்து கொண்டார். © Twitter

உலகக் கோப்பையில் ஆடும் அனைத்து அணிகளின் கேப்டன்களும்  இங்கிலாந்து ராணி எலிசபெத் மற்றும் இளவரசர் ஹாரியை சந்தித்தனர். பாகிஸ்தான்  கேப்டன் சர்ஃப்ராஸ் தங்களது பாரம்பரிய உடையை அணிந்து வந்து நிகழ்வில் கலந்து கொண்டார். பலரும் இந்த செயலை பாராட்டினாலும் கனடாவில் வாழும் பாகிஸ்தான் வம்சாவளியை சேர்ந்த எழுத்தாளர் தரேக் படாஹ் இதனை ட்விட்டரில் விமர்சித்துள்ளார்.

"பைஜாமா அணிந்து வந்துள்ளார். நல்ல வேளை லுங்கி பனியனில் வரவில்லை" என்று தரேக் படாஹ் விமர்சித்துள்ளார்.

இந்திய ரசிகர்கள் பாகிஸ்தான் கேப்டனுக்கு ஆதரவாக தங்களது பதிவுகளை முன்வைத்து நெகிழ வைத்தனர்.

2019 உலகக் கோப்பை 10 அணிகள் மோதும் ரவுண்ட் ராபின் முறையில் நடைபெறுகிறது.

சர்ஃப்ராஸ் தலைமையிலான பாகிஸ்தான் அணி 2017ம் ஆண்டு சாம்யியன் கோப்பையை வென்ற நம்பிக்கையோடு 2019 உலகக் கோப்பையில் களமிறங்கியுள்ளது. இன்றைய போட்டியில் அந்த அணி அதிரடி வீரர்களை கொண்ட மேற்கிந்திய தீவுகள் அணியை எதிர்கொள்கிறது. 

பயிற்சி போட்டியில் ஆப்கானிஸ்தானிடம் தோற்றது பாகிஸ்தானுக்கு அழுதத்தை அதிகரித்துள்ளது. அதேசமயம் நியூசிலாந்துடன் 400 ரன்களுக்கு மேல் குவித்தது மேற்கிந்திய தீவுகளுக்கு பலமாகியுள்ளது. 

பாகிஸ்தான் ஆஸ்திரேலியாவிடம் 5-0 என்ற கணக்கிலும், இங்கிலாந்திடம் 4-0 என்ற கணக்கிலும் தோற்றது மட்டுமின்றி பயிற்சி ஆட்டத்திலும் தோற்று தொடர்ந்து பத்து ஆட்டங்களை தோற்றுள்ளது. 2017 சாம்பியன் கோப்பைக்கு முன்பும் 4-1 என்று ஆஸ்திரேலியாவிடம் தோல்வியை தழுவியிருந்தது. பின் அந்த கோப்பையை வென்றது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

