 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Taekwondo

5-Year-Old Boy From Hyderabad Gets Guinness World Record In Taekwondo

Updated: 13 January 2020 23:46 IST

Five-year-old Aashman Taneja credited his sister, who holds two Guinness World Records, as his inspiration and teacher.

5-Year-Old Boy From Hyderabad Gets Guinness World Record In Taekwondo
Aashman Taneja has made a the world record for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop. © ANI

A five-year-old boy Aashman Taneja has made a Guinness world record in Taekwondo for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop. Aashman is an incredible Taekwondo player and an athlete at a very young age. He is a USA World Open Taekwondo Silver medalist and a proud Guinness World Record holder now. He attempted the Guinness World Record for the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop and successfully achieved more than 1200 knee strikes.

Ashish Taneja, father of Aashman Taneja said, "My son practiced a lot for the world record, he was inspired by his sister and started training earlier. He was the youngest child to achieve the record."

"My son is now practising for another Guinness world record and we hope that he will achieve it," he said.

"When my sister got two Guinness world records, I too wanted to secure the Guinness world record. She is my inspiration and so is my teacher," Aashman said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Taekwondo
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aashman Taneja has made a Guinness world record in Taekwondo
  • He has made the most full contact knee strikes in one-hour non-stop
  • His father said he is now practicing for another Guinness World Record
Related Articles
London 2012: South Korea
London 2012: South Korea's Hwang retains women's -67kg title
Olympics taekwondo: Rohullah Nikpai bags first medal for Afghanistan
Olympics taekwondo: Rohullah Nikpai bags first medal for Afghanistan
McPherson beats British favourite at Olympics
McPherson beats British favourite at Olympics
Two-time champion loses 1st-round taekwondo fight
Two-time champion loses 1st-round taekwondo fight
Afghanistan
Afghanistan's first Olympic medallist eyes an encore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.