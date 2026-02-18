A World Cup without Australia. Yes, that will be the new reality from the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. After Zimbabwe became the second team from Group B to advance along with Sri Lanka, Australia were left ruing. The 2021 champions lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka to be pushed to the brink. Then, a washed-out game between Ireland and Zimbabwe ensured the Mitchell Marsh-led side was knocked out. Australia great Ian Healy was furious with the result.

"Well, let's see if we can dissect this. The Australians bundled out in an early stage of a World Cup, which is more than likely. We were duped, just like England cricket, you know, in the lead-up to the Ashes. There was defiance, if ever criticised. There was a denial that we could be wrong when we've picked a power team to play in finicky, finesse conditions of Sri Lanka and India. And there was total confidence that we'll be right," said Healy on SEN Cricket.

"Get real, Australia. Our captain decided to retire post-Bumrah and finish his Shield cricket in December to have this tournament to totally devote to. He was excited about the squad that had been developing at every chance. They had been on global tours all around the world, yet we had two bowlers and our best batsman dropped in our probably final match for one all-rounder and one bowler and the captain himself, his return. This was to lengthen our batting order."

"This is an Australian Cricket low point"



Healy was frustrated with Australia's selection also.

"Cooper Connolly, really? How lengthened? That's going to make our batting order. He hasn't made double figures for six games. So it doesn't make sense. The team it left us with are just full of all finishers, no starters. They can't get started in Sri Lanka. As we've just talked about Cameron Green at three, Tim David at four, Josh Inglis at five having been opener and seven," said Healy.

"He's getting bounced around and they're wasting his good form. It's just an unbalanced team. Going to play that game? So the selection misguidance was a year ago where they really prioritised power over batsmanship, over confidence, over grit and then forgot form and over what possibly could happen," he added.