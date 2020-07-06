The T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October-November in Australia, is set to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic according to reports in the Australian media. As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, no formal decision had been made as of Monday but it claimed that the tournament "is all but certain" to be postponed. According to reports in other sections of the Australian media, a decision on the postponement of the tournament is expected in the coming days.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) last month deferred a decision on the T20 World Cup to July.

"We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our Members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision," ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney had said after its board meeting in June.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Edding had admitted last month that holding the T20 World Cup in 2020 is "unrealistic".

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," he had told reporters.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are reportedly planning to hold this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the October window if the T20 World Cup is postponed.

IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has said last month that they are just waiting on the decision on the T20 World Cup and are prepared to hold the IPL in September and October.

"Yes we are ready to go with IPL in September-October window, everything is planned and ready. Will have to follow the guidelines and SOPs, for medical and other things," Patel was quoted as saying by ANI in June.

"We are waiting for the announcement from ICC on T20 World Cup. If it is not happening, we can hold IPL," he had said.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the board is "working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums."

The IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.