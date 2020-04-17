Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

 18 Oct 20 to 15 Nov 20

Simon Katich Feels T20 World Cup Can Be Postponed By A Year Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Updated: 17 April 2020 10:28 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has suggested pushing the upcoming T20 World Cup to next year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Katich Feels T20 World Cup Can Be Postponed By A Year Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Simon Katich is the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore. © AFP

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich has suggested pushing the upcoming T20 World Cup to next year due to coronavirus epidemic. Katich, who is the head coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, said that the men's tournament can be played just like Women's T20 World Cup in February next year. "Potentially there's a chance to host it later in the summer, like the recent Women's T20 World Cup, and whether that's an opportunity to re-jig things... it'll be interesting to hear those discussions which are probably taking place at the moment and whether that's logistically possible with the FTP the way it is," ESPNCricinfo quoted Katich as saying to the SEN Radio.

"But I'm sure that a T20 World Cup is a priority for all the organisers at the moment, to try and make sure that goes ahead at some point in the Australian summer given that we're hosting it," he added.

Earlier, an ICC source had confirmed to ANI that as of now no board member has asked for a change in the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Nothing has changed since the board meeting release and no member is asking for a date change as of now," the source told ANI.

The ICC Board had met on March 27 through a teleconference to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the sport globally.

The COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe as it has forced the postponement of several competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, the ICC on March 17 had said that the T20 World Cup 2020 will "go ahead as scheduled" despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 18 to November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

"In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee is monitoring the situation closely with relevant authorities, and will continue to do so," ICC had said in a statement.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from 18 October - 15 November 2020 in seven venues across Australia. We are planning for the event to go ahead as scheduled," the statement added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Simon Katich Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2020
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Simon Katich has suggested pushing the T20 World Cup to next year
  • The COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe
  • ICC had said that the T20 World Cup 2020 will "go ahead as scheduled"
Related Articles
Head Coach Jacques Kallis, Assistant Coach Simon Katich Part Ways With Kolkata Knight Riders
Head Coach Jacques Kallis, Assistant Coach Simon Katich Part Ways With Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019: Simon Katich Says "Tension, Change Of Dynamic" Responsible For KKRs Poor Campaign
IPL 2019: Simon Katich Says "Tension, Change Of Dynamic" Responsible For KKR's Poor Campaign
Kolkata Knight Riders Batting Line-Up Strongest In IPL 2019, Claims Simon Katich
Kolkata Knight Riders' Batting Line-Up Strongest In IPL 2019, Claims Simon Katich
Steve Smith, David Warners Return Will Boost Australias Confidence Before World Cup: Simon Katich
Steve Smith, David Warner's Return Will Boost Australia's Confidence Before World Cup: Simon Katich
"Dont Question My Leadership, Integrity": Michael Clarke Hits Back At Criticism
"Don't Question My Leadership, Integrity": Michael Clarke Hits Back At Criticism
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.