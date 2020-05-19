Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

 18 Oct 20 to 15 Nov 20

"My First As Captain": Babar Azam Wants T20 World Cup To Take Place

Updated: 19 May 2020 14:59 IST

Babar Azam said that while he wants the T20 World Cup to take place, it would be difficult for teams to play with the stands empty.

"My First As Captain": Babar Azam Wants T20 World Cup To Take Place
Babar Azam is Pakistan's captain in ODIs and T20Is. © AFP

Pakistan's new ODI and T20 International (T20I) skipper Babar Azam on Monday said that he wants the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for October this year in Australia, to take place as planned. As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, many sports have resumed behind closed doors, and cricket may be played like that in the future amid the crisis. With no official confirmation, the fate of the T20 World Cup hangs in balance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Not shining the ball, no celebrations during the match for social distancing these things will be difficult to imagine when we again play cricket. Everyone will follow the new rules if ICC set any," Azam said in an online press conference.

"It (T20 World Cup) is my first World Cup as a skipper and as a player too. I would want the World Cup should take place. However, it would be difficult to play without a crowd. The players will need to get extra motivation to perform in front of an empty stadium," he added.

The International Cricket Council's Cricket Committee will hold a video conference on May 28 where the future of the competition could be decided.

Sources within the top cricketing body had confirmed to ANI about the T20 World Cup being the topmost agenda in the video conference meeting.

"There is a meeting of cricket committee on May 28 and the top agenda of this meeting is to discuss the way forward for T20 World Cup, may proposals will be discussed, including the postponement of the tournament to 2022," sources within the ICC had told ANI.

"The tournament may also go on as per the scheduled date and players can be asked to go for a quarantine period, it will also be discussed whether crowds can be a part of the tournament or not," the source added.

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18- November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team International Cricket Council ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Babar Azam said he wants the T20 World Cup to go ahead as planned
  • He said he is looking forward to it as it will be his first as captain
  • Babar Azam leads Pakistan's ODI and T20I sides
Related Articles
Former Pakistan Pacer Faces Fans Wrath After Bizarre Advice For Babar Azam
Former Pakistan Pacer Faces Fans' Wrath After Bizarre Advice For Babar Azam
PCB Includes 17-Year-Old Naseem Shah In Central Contract List, Babar Azam Gets ODI Captaincy
PCB Includes 17-Year-Old Naseem Shah In Central Contract List, Babar Azam Gets ODI Captaincy
Umar Akmal Showed No Remorse For Failing To Report Fixing Approaches: PCB Disciplinary Panel Head
Umar Akmal Showed No Remorse For Failing To Report Fixing Approaches: PCB Disciplinary Panel Head
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar
Babar Azam One Of The Greatest Finds Of Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar
1st Test: Sublime Babar Azam, Shan Masood Help Pakistan Dominate Bangladesh On Day 2
1st Test: Sublime Babar Azam, Shan Masood Help Pakistan Dominate Bangladesh On Day 2
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.