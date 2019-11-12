Katy Perry To Perform At 2020 Women's T20 World Cup Final On International Women's Day

Katy Perry is set to grace the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her energetic performance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. The American pop-star will be performing in the summit clash of the ICC's showpiece event in Australia next year on March 8 -- the day which is observed as International Women's Day all over the world. The spectators will be able to witness Katy Perry's performance during both pre-game show as well as post-match celebration. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played Down Under from February 21 to March 8, 2020. The tournament will kick-start with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on India in the opening match at Sydney Showground Stadium.

The final of the tournament will be played at Australia's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The ICC is hopeful that the stadium attendance during the final match will break the existing record of most number of people watching a women's sporting event inside any stadium.

The current record of crowd attendance during a women's sporting event is 90,185, which was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

This will be the first-time when the ICC will be organising women's T20 World Cup as a standalone event. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played later in the year from October 18 to November 15, 2020, in Australia.

The ICC, world cricket's parent body, is expecting to host over one million fans for cricket's fastest-growing format, to be played in Australia for the first time.

Katy Perry is currently in India for her first-ever concert in the country. The 35-year-old singer landed in Mumbai days ahead of her much-awaited concert in city on November 16.