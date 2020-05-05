Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

 18 Oct 20 to 15 Nov 20

"Have To Make Do": Eoin Morgan On Limited Chances To Prepare Before T20 World Cup

Updated: 05 May 2020 13:45 IST

"We'll have to wait and see how much cricket we play and the opportunities that land on guys' laps," Eoin Morgan said.

"Have To Make Do": Eoin Morgan On Limited Chances To Prepare Before T20 World Cup
Shane Warne said that while cricket bats have evolved over time, the ball has not. © AFP

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that the side will have to "make do" with whatever limited opportunities come their way to prepare for the T20 World Cup. Many sporting events across the globe have been affected by COVID-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled. The ECB had already suspended professional cricket in England and Wales until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "For the last month, everybody has struggled to get a sense of what's possible and what might or might not happen. But the news in the last week has been more positive about sport returning than it has been in the previous three weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

The 33-year-old cricketer feels that England's three-match ODI series against Ireland in September should be converted into a T20 rubber in order to get some practice done ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"We have to make do. If Tests were going on, there would be ways and means we could have meaningful practice games in and around those Ireland games in a similar environment," said Morgan.

"We'll have to wait and see how much cricket we play and the opportunities that land on guys' laps. They'll have to make the most of them because they are very limited ones at the moment," he added.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.

The previous edition of the showpiece event was won by West Indies after they defeated England on the back of Carlos Braithwaite heroics in the final over. Braithwaite had smashed four sixes in the final over to take his side over the line.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan England England Cricket Team
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Eoin Morgan said England will have to see how much preparation they get
  • Morgan said they will have to make the most of the opportunities they get
  • The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in October
Related Articles
Eoin Morgan Feels "Very Lucky" To Spend Time With His New-Born Baby Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Eoin Morgan Feels "Very Lucky" To Spend Time With His New-Born Baby Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Sport Can Play Huge Role In Uplifting World From Isolation Caused By Coronavirus: Eoin Morgan
Sport Can Play Huge Role In Uplifting World From Isolation Caused By Coronavirus: Eoin Morgan
Watch: "Wonder Woman" Interrupts Play, Hands Masks To Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn
Watch: "Wonder Woman" Interrupts Play, Hands Masks To Quinton De Kock, Dale Steyn
South Africa vs England: Eoin Morgan Guides England To T20I Series Win Over South Africa
South Africa vs England: Eoin Morgan Guides England To T20I Series Win Over South Africa
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.