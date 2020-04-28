Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2020

 18 Oct 20 to 15 Nov 20

"Logistical Nightmare": Chris Lynn Says T20 World Cup Shouldn't Go Ahead

Updated: 28 April 2020 14:35 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Chris Lynn said that while the players are praying for the T20 World Cup to go ahead, they have to look at the current situation and take a call accordingly.

"Logistical Nightmare": Chris Lynn Says T20 World Cup Shouldnt Go Ahead
Chris Lynn said hosting the T20 World Cup amid the coronavirus pandemic would be a logistical nightmare. © Twitter

Australia batsman Chris Lynn feels that the T20 World Cup should not go ahead as planned this year in the country as it would be a logistical nightmare to arrange for the visiting teams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to 'Fox Sports', the 30-year-old said that administrators would do well to accept the enormity of the crisis, which has claimed over 2 lakh lives the world over. "My personal opinion is no," Lynn said.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in October-November and there is intense speculation about the fate of the event given the current circumstances.

"Obviously we're praying for it to go ahead but we've just got to play what's in front of us," he reasoned.

Lynn then went on to list the many challenges that the organisers will be confronted with should they decide to move ahead.

"Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare. Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament is going to be tough work moving forward," he said.

Lynn was also asked about the possibility of Australian players having to take pay cuts amid the financial crisis that is unfolding because of the virus.

"No one likes to take pay cuts but I think for the longevity of the game you've got to be realistic," he responded.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Christopher Austin Lynn Chris Lynn Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Lynn thinks the T20 World Cup should not go ahead
  • He said hosting the World Cup would be a "logistical nightmare"
  • The event is slated to be held in Australia in October-November
Related Articles
"Need To Have A Word": Chris Lynn Brutally Trolls David Warners Latest Dancing Video
"Need To Have A Word": Chris Lynn Brutally Trolls David Warner's Latest Dancing Video
Watch: BBL Team Brisbane Heat Turn Old Match Clips Into A Hilarious COVID-19 Awareness Video
Watch: BBL Team Brisbane Heat Turn Old Match Clips Into A Hilarious COVID-19 Awareness Video
Lynnsanity In PSL: Australia Star Chris Lynn Blitzes 55-Ball 113 For Lahore Qalandars. Watch
'Lynnsanity In PSL': Australia Star Chris Lynn Blitzes 55-Ball 113 For Lahore Qalandars. Watch
Chris Lynns Reply To Being Compared To WWE Star Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy
Chris Lynn's Reply To Being Compared To WWE Star Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy
"Was A Trainwreck": Chris Lynn Fumes After Brisbane Heats Unbelievable Collapse vs Melbourne Renegades In BBL
"Was A Trainwreck": Chris Lynn Fumes After Brisbane Heat's 'Unbelievable' Collapse vs Melbourne Renegades In BBL
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.