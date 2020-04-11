Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Swimming

USA Swimming Announces New Dates For Olympic Team Trials

Updated: 11 April 2020 14:28 IST

The trials which were originally scheduled for June 21-28 in 2020 but will now take place from June 13 to 21 next year.

USA Swimming Announces New Dates For Olympic Team Trials
USA swimming rescheduled its Olympic team swimming trials to June 13-20, 2021. © AFP

Following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, USA swimming on Friday rescheduled its 2020 Olympic team swimming trials to June 13-20, 2021. The trials which were originally scheduled for June 21-28 in 2020 will take place at the CHI Health Center Omaha, Nebraska. The Tokyo Olympics will commence from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

"We are incredibly thankful to the USOPC, NBC, the Omaha Sports Commission, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority and every other partner involved in successfully moving an event of this magnitude to new dates that will best prepare our team to succeed in Tokyo in 2021," said USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger in an official statement

The rescheduled Olympic Trials will be the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the USA Olympic Team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in July 2021.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Swimming
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • USA Swimming announces new dates for its Olympic trials
  • US Olympic team swimming trials will now be held from June 13-20, 2021
  • The trials will take place at the CHI Health Center Omaha
Related Articles
COVID-19 "Worst Virus Ive Ever Endured": Olympic Gold Medallist Swimmer Cameron Van Der Burgh
COVID-19 "Worst Virus I've Ever Endured": Olympic Gold Medallist Swimmer Cameron Van Der Burgh
Sun Yang Lawyer Blasts "Lies" After Eight-Year Drug Ban
Sun Yang Lawyer Blasts "Lies" After Eight-Year Drug Ban
Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang Banned For Eight Years For Doping Offence
Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang Banned For Eight Years For Doping Offence
US Cancer Survivor Becomes First To Swim Across English Channel 4 Times
US Cancer Survivor Becomes First To Swim Across English Channel 4 Times
Sports Court Postpones Sun Yang Hearing Till October
Sports Court Postpones Sun Yang Hearing Till October
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.