Retired Michael Phelps Removes Name From Drug Testing System

Updated: 22 November 2016 19:36 IST

Michael Phelps has won a total of 28 medals at the Olympic Games which also includes 23 golds.

Michael Phelps has won a total of 28 Olympic medals. © AFP

New York:

Michael Phelps has taken another step to put an official seal on his retirement.

ESPN and NBC Sports report Phelps told reporters Monday ahead of USA Swimming's Golden Goggle awards that he has removed himself from USA Swimming's drug testing program. Phelps ended his previous retirement after the 2012 Games by rejoining the same program.

Phelps later reiterated his retirement on stage Monday, saying, "I'm done competitive swimming, but I'm never too far away from the pool."

Phelps also touched on his secret June wedding to Nicole Johnson. Phelps says he and Johnson married in a "small little ceremony" in order to make it easier for them to travel to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with their infant son, Boomer. They had a more formal ceremony last month in Mexico.

