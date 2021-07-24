India's Shikhar Dhawan Saturday said new batting hero Suryakumar Yadav will be a good fit in Test cricket after his one-day exploits helped the team win in Sri Lanka. Yadav was named man of the series for his 124 runs in three matches after India lost the final ODI on Friday but clinched the series 2-1 in Colombo. The 30-year-old Yadav, who made his ODI debut in the opener on July 18, scored 31 not out and 53 in the first two matches won by the tourists and then hit 40 in his team's three-wicket loss.

"Surya is batting well in ODIs and T20s and he has such a vast experience," Dhawan, captain of India's limited-overs team in Sri Lanka, said on the eve of the three Twenty20 internationals starting Sunday.

"He is a very mature player and if he gets a chance and selectors think he can play in the Test team and surely he is a very smart and technical batsman. I am sure he will do very well in any format."

Yadav, one of the Indian Premier League stars picked in the limited-overs squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, has played three T20 matches for India in March.

India fielded five debutants in the final ODI -- a first for the national cricket team since 1980.

Dhawan said his strategy in picking the team would remain the same in the T20 series.

"Like we won the first two matches to seal the series and were then able to give youngsters a chance, so we will field the best XI in the first two T20 matches and then be in a position to experiment in the final game," said Dhawan.

Dhawan, who was made captain after Virat Kohli's Test side was away in England, will lead the team in five Test matches in August and September.

He said he will look to perform well ahead of the T20 World Cup in October and November.

Promoted

"Whenever you perform internationally it makes a huge impact," said the left-handed opener.

"So I am really looking forward to perform over here and make my place more stronger for the World Cup.