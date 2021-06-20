India will travel to Sri Lanka to play a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series followed by and as many Twenty20 Internationals with a new leader in Shikhar Dhawan at the helm. The limited-overs team is currently quarantining in Mumbai before flying out to Sri Lanka. The squad has several new faces in the absence of the Test team which is currently in England. Sanju Samson, who has already played seven T20Is for India, is in with a good chance to make his ODI debut. On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of Samson's "quarantine life" ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

"DO NOT MISS as @IamSanjuSamson gives us a sneak peek into his quarantine life ahead of #TeamIndia's Sri Lanka tour," BCCI captioned the video.

Watch the full video https://t.co/VhHIFnu2Cg pic.twitter.com/mJGgczphLy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

India go into the Sri Lanka series with many new faces in the squad.

The likes of young opener Devdutt Padikkal, middle-order batsman Nitish Rana, all-rounder K Gowtham, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Chetan Sakariya could find a place in the playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who made impressive starts to their India careers in the limited-overs series against England in March have been named for the Sri Lanka tour as well.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the fast bowling attack comprising Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and newcomer Sakariya.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav are the frontline spinners while Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Gowtham slot in as all-rounders.

All matches are set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The ODIs will be played on July 13, 16 and 18 followed by the T20Is on July 21, 23 and 25.