The intensity with which the Pandya brothers take on their opponents, they brought the same vigour, this time while facing each other. But their face-off is not on the pitch. A video tweeted by the BCCI showed Hardik and Krunal Pandya hitting the gym, unaware of the challenges awaiting them. Their brotherhood notwithstanding, both of them said they would attempt to win the competition. "This may look easy, but it's NOT!" BCCI said in the tweet, asking followers if they wanted to try any of these challenges at home.

The BCCI documented the full competition in a video and shared it on its website.

Indian team's strength and conditioning coach A I Harrsha said the challenge would be judged on the best-of-three format.

"Good luck bro, may the best bro win," Hardik told Krunal before giving his brother a fist bump that kick-started the indoor competition.

The first challenge was wall squat hold and the second was glute bridge. By this time, the score was 1 each.

The third challenge was named split squat hold. And to know who won it, watch the full video here.

Several people shared their comments on the BCCI tweet.

One user appeared to suggest that developing competitiveness was good but it was also necessary to show commitment to "never quit".

Another asked them to keep rocking.

The Pandya brothers are in Sri Lanka for India's upcoming limited-overs series against the hosts. A young team led by Shikhar Dhawan is visiting the country while another squad, led by Virat Kohli, is in England for a Test series.

The series against Sri Lanka was set to start on July 13, but had to be pushed back by five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the home team camp.

The three ODI matches will now be held on July 18, 20 and 23 at the Premadasa Stadium followed by the T20 Internationals, starting on July 25.

The last two T20Is are set to be played on July 27 and 29, respectively, at the same venue.