The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of Indian cricketers on Twitter going through their paces in Sri Lanka during their first training session ahead of the limited-overs series' beginning July 13. Coach Rahul Dravid along with captain Shikhar Dhawan were seen in discussions, while other pictures had the team training in groups. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Porel, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan and others were spotted as well. BCCI shared the images and tweeted, "Snapshots from #TeamIndia's first training session in Sri Lanka #SLvIND."

Indian all-rounder Hardik also shared a post-training session picture on Twitter which also featured his brother Krunal.

The Pandya brothers were seen wearing the India training jersey and seemed pretty relaxed after an intense session.

Hardik wrote, "Had a lovely and intense first session with the boys in blue. Looking forward for the matches."

— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 2, 2021

The Indian team is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is on the Sri Lanka tour.

All matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The three ODIs will be held on July 13, 16 and 18 followed by the three T20Is on July 21, 23 and 25.

The limited-overs contingent is without some of the key members of the side who are currently in England of the Test series against the hosts.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are part of the Test tour which took part in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The first of the five Tests against England will start from August 4, with the tour ending on September