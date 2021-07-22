Having sealed a series-clinching win in the second ODI, India face Sri Lanka in their upcoming dead rubber third ODI, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Friday. Skippered by Shikhar Dhawan, the visitors won the first ODI by seven wickets, and followed it up with a three-wicket win in the second ODI. In the second ODI, Deepak Chahar was the star of the show for India, with an unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 82 balls. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player also took two wickets in eight overs, conceding 52 runs.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

When will the Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match will be played on Friday, July 23.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match?

The live streaming for Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI match will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow the live updates on ndtv.sports.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)