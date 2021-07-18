India, without their regular skipper Virat Kohli, are all set to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match One-Day International series (ODIs) starting on Sunday, July 18. The ODI series was scheduled to begin on July 13 but a couple of Covid cases in the Sri Lanka camp led to the postponement of the matches. In the absence of Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan has been given the responsibility to lead the young Indian side. Kohli and other regular faces in the Indian side are in England preparing for their upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts. On the eve of the first ODI, India's stand-in skipper Dhawan said that if Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri has a player in mind for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the team will try him out in the Sri Lanka series. India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in what will be the last limited-overs bilateral series before the T20 World Cup.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will be played?

The Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will be played at R Premadasa stadium, Colombo.

When will the Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI begins on Sunday, July 18.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI begin?

The Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI?

The Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI?

The live streaming for Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow the live updates on ndtv.sports.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)