India all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was involved in entertaining banter with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday during a "Language Exchange" session organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A fun clip from their language session was shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle. "Presenting The Language Exchange with #TeamIndia's Krishnappa Gowtham and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Banter, Laughter, Cricket sledges," BCCI captioned the video on the microblogging site. In the clip, we can see Gowtham telling Gaikwad about some Kannada terms. Gaikwad, in turn, returns the favour by teaching Gowtham a few Marathi words.

In the footage, Gowtham also explained to Gaikwad how to say the phrase "Kannada" properly.

The post was a big hit among the followers of BCCI as they started commenting on the video in their respective native languages. Some fans were also happy to see BCCI's efforts in promoting different languages.

"When Kannadiga meets Maharashtrian," a user wrote along with a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji.

"Kannada not kannad," read another comment on the post.

"KG: Kannad Alla Kannada," wrote another user in the comment box.

"At the end, Dhanyavaad", commented another user along with a smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji.

On Wednesday, BCCI also shared a few snaps from Team India's practice session.

"A good day in the field as #TeamIndia play their 2nd intra-squad game in Colombo," BCCI captioned the post.

Gowtham and Gaikwad were among the six uncapped players that were included in India's 20-member squad for their limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The tour will kick off on July 13 in Colombo.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side for the first time during the upcoming series. Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as the vice-captain, and, for the first time, former India skipper Rahul Dravid will be seen coaching the senior team.