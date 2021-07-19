India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan got off to a blistering start in his ODI career, smashing 59 off just 42 deliveries as India chased 263 with ease to beat Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo. Coming in at one down after Prithvi Shaw gave India an explosive start, Kishan made his intentions clear from the beginning, smashing his very first delivery for a six over long-on. The 23-year-old, speaking to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV', revealed that he had told his teammates before stepping out on the pitch that he was going to hit his first ball for a six, no matter where the bowler delivers it.

"I thought odds were in my favour. It's my birthday and plus I had been keeping wickets for 50 overs and I knew there wasn't much assistance for spinners. So I knew that it was the right opportunity to hit the first ball for a six," Kishan told Chahal after the match on Sunday.

"And I had told you guys that whoever bowls the first ball and wherever he bowls it, I was going to hit the first ball for a six," he added.

"I think practice is very important and since I was in good touch in the nets, I knew I just had to do the same thing in the match," Kishan said when asked if he felt fear or pressure batting in the aggressive manner that he did.

"I just knew that if I was getting the ball in my radar, I was going to go after it," he said.

"I think for any player, there isn't a prouder moment than when he is going to get his cap," Ishan Kishan said about receiving his maiden ODI cap.

"I was just cherishing the moment, with some great people there and some good friends," he said.

Kishan, who hit a half-century on his T20 International (T20I) debut as well, helped India to a 7-wicket win, with India chasing down their target in 36.4 overs.

While stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan anchored India's chase with an unbeaten 86 off 95 deliveries, quickfire knocks by the likes of Kishan, Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav - who also made his ODI debut on Sunday - ensured Sri Lanka could not put the visitors under pressure.