Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic is known for her unique fashion style. Natasa has wowed her fans on many occasions with her impeccable fashion sense. Her fans are also in awe of Natasa and her beau Hardik Pandya's lovey-dovey interactions on social media. On Thursday, Natasa and Hardik once again left their fans wanting more with their engaging conversation on Instagram. It all started with Natasa sharing a bunch of snaps of her in a black top and blue jeans. In the pictures, the 29-year-old looked dazzling as ever. But it was the India all-rounder who stole the show with his adorable comment on the post.

"Casually cute," Natasa captioned the post on Instagram. She also used a 'women fairy' emoji in the post. Responding to the post, Hardik wrote, "my mama."

The fans were also impressed by Natasa's dressing sense, and they flooded her post with heart-eye and fire emojis.

One of her fans also urged her to post pictures of her son, Agastya.

"Please ma'am, post a few snaps of Agastya too," the user wrote in the comment section.

Both Hardik and Natasa often share photos and videos of their son Agastya on their respective social media handles.

Natasa's Instagram timeline is full of pictures of her son and Hardik.

Natasa is enjoying some quality mother-son time with Agastya, as Hardik is currently in Sri Lanka for India's limited-overs series.

Before his departure to Sri Lanka, the trio had gone on a trip to an undisclosed location to enjoy some family time. Both Hardik and Natasa shared photos of the trip on their social media handles.

Hardik had also shared a picture of them from their charted flight. "My travel companions," Hardik captioned the post. On their trip, Hardik and Natasa were accompanied by Krunal Pandya his wife Pankhuri Sharma and a few close friends.

Hardik returned to field duties on July 18, during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka. He bowled five overs in the match and picked a wicket as India won the encounter by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI will take place today.