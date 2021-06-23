India's Sri Lanka-bound players, including the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar, hit the gym on Tuesday, ahead of their limited-overs tour of the island nation. Shaw posted a photo from the training session with his teammates on Instagram. The post had no caption. Shaw and the others cricketers were seen giving a thumbs-up in the photo. Responding to it, Suryakumar wrote, "Raat ko khana bhi nai khaya, aur subah wo dean ka class, nashta bhi nai kia (didn't eat at night, and in the morning because of the dean's class, didn't have breakfast either)" along with a laughing emoji.

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Krunal Pandya also shared a picture with his brother Hardik from the gym. In the snap, the duo looked as excited as ever.

"Swipe left to follow us into the gym," Krunal captioned the post on Instagram while tagging Hardik.

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey, too, uploaded a photograph of himself with an inspiring caption. "If you get tired, learn to rest, not to quit," Pandey wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Sri Lanka will play host to India for a three-match ODI series and as many T20Is, starting on July 13. All six matches will be played at a single venue - the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The six-match tour is a perfect opportunity for many of the youngsters to make a case for themselves in the eyes of the national selectors in the absence of senior players. India's main team is currently in England playing the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl Southampton.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named Indian skipper in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has been appointed the team's head coach for the tour, as Ravi Shastri is in England for the WTC final.