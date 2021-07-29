After winning the toss in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, the Indian team is in trouble now as they lost four wickets in the powerplay overs. Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the Sri Lanka's bowling attack with his two wickets. Both the team got one change in their playing XI, from India Sandeep Warrier is making his T20I debut after Navdeep Saini got injured in the last game. Sri Lanka brought in Pathum Nissanka for Isuru Udana. The hosts won the second T20I by four wickets in a low-scoring game and levelled the series 1-1. Before the T20Is, India had won the ODI series 2-1 and a win in this game will mean the visitors will take the T20I series as well. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the T20I series with a win in the final game of the tour. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo