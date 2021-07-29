IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: Four Wickets In Powerplay Put Sri Lanka On Top In Final
India vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Match Score: Sri Lanka on top as India lost four wickets early while batting first in the third T20I.
After winning the toss in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, the Indian team is in trouble now as they lost four wickets in the powerplay overs. Wanindu Hasaranga is leading the Sri Lanka's bowling attack with his two wickets. Both the team got one change in their playing XI, from India Sandeep Warrier is making his T20I debut after Navdeep Saini got injured in the last game. Sri Lanka brought in Pathum Nissanka for Isuru Udana. The hosts won the second T20I by four wickets in a low-scoring game and levelled the series 1-1. Before the T20Is, India had won the ODI series 2-1 and a win in this game will mean the visitors will take the T20I series as well. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the T20I series with a win in the final game of the tour. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 20:31 (IST)4 Wickets Put Sri Lanka On Top!A poor start from India as they lost their top four in the powerplay overs.India 29/4 in 6 overs.
- 20:27 (IST)OUT!Hasarnaga to Gaikwad, OUT ANOTHER WICKET!Gaikwad this time.India 25/4 in 5 overs.
- 20:23 (IST)OUT!Hasaranga to Samson, OUT LBW. Another wicket falls for India. Sri Lanka on top.India 24/3 in 4.4 overs.
- 20:20 (IST)RUN OUT!Mendis to Padikkal, OUT RUN OUT!! Another wicket falls for India. First it was an appeal for LBW and the two batsmen were on the middle of the crease and there was no coordination between the two of them.Padikkal goes this time.India 23/2 in 4 overs.
- 20:18 (IST)FOUR!Mendis to Gaikwad, FOUR good shot from Gaikwad.India 19/1 in 3.3 overs.
- 20:08 (IST)FOUR!Karunaratne to Padikkal, FOUR to the covers.
- 20:07 (IST)Good Start For Sri Lanka!India lost captain Shikhar Dhawan in the first over. Good start for Sri Lanka.India 5/1 in 1 over.
- 20:04 (IST)OUT!Chammera to Dhawan, OUT caught in the slips by de Silva and yes the ball carried to the fielder.India 5/1 in 0.4 over.
- 20:02 (IST)First Runs!Chameera to Gaikwad, misfield and it's a FOUR to the covers. First runs for India.
- 20:01 (IST)First Ball!Chameera to Gaikwad, NO RUN. Slower ball and Chameera is getting swing right from the first ball.
- 19:59 (IST)Bad News For India!Here's the official update on Navdeep Saini.
UPDATE: Navdeep Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on 28th July.
He might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of injury. His progress is being monitored by the medical staff.#TeamIndia #SLvIND
- 19:48 (IST)Sri Lanka Playing XI!One change for Sri Lanka as well. Pathum Nissanka comes in for Isuru Udana.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: A Fernando, M Bhanuka (wk), S Samarawickrama, P Nissanka, D Shanaka (c), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, R Mendis, C Karunaratne, A Dananjaya, D Chameera
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/y4IlAZD4aP
Live Updates: https://t.co/pUysImvFx1
- 19:47 (IST)India Playing XI!One change for India. Sandeep Warrier is making his T20I debut for India.
India Playing XI: S Dhawan (c), R Gaikwad, D Padikkal, S Samson (wk), N Rana, B Kumar, K Yadav, R Chahar, S Warrier, C Sakariya, V Chakravarthy
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/y4IlAZD4aP
Live Updates: https://t.co/pUysImvFx1
- 19:33 (IST)India Win Toss Elect To Bat!India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20 against Sri Lanka. Sandeep Warrier is making his T20I debut for India.
3rd T20I: India captain Shikhar Dhawan wins toss, elects to bat vs Sri Lanka. Sandeep Warrier makes India T20I debut
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/YSyiaNn1QQ
Live Updates: https://t.co/eWiva5aen9
Tears of joy!— BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021
The wait is finally over. Welcome to international cricket, Sandeep Warrier.
Go well! #TeamIndia #SLvIND
Follow the match https://t.co/E8MEONwPlh pic.twitter.com/KwHAnlO3ZQ
- 19:04 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka that will be played in Colombo. It was a thriller in the second T20I where Sri Lanka won a nail-biting encounter against India by 4 wickets. The series is levelled by 1-1 and this game will be the series decider. India fielded four debutants in the last game after their eight players were isolated as they were deemed close contacts of all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19. India had won the ODI series 2-1 and a win in this game will mean the visitors will take the T20I series as well. Sri Lanka will look to continue their winning momentum and win the final game to seal the T20I series.