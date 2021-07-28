India take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The match, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed by a day after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Eight members of the Indian contingent were identified as close contacts of Krunal and they underwent RT-PCR tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Tuesday. India lead the series 1-0 after they won the first T20I by 38 runs, where vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav were the top performers from the Indian side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4 for 22 in 3.3 overs. For Sri Lanka, debutant Charith Asalanka was the top scorer with 44 runs in just 26 balls. It is the final chance for Sri Lanka to stay alive in the series as a win for India in this game will mean that the visitors go 2-0 up and clinch the T20I series as well after winning the ODI series earlier on this tour. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo