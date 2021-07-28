SL vs IND 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka Field As Covid-Hit India Name 4 Debutants
India vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Match Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I against India at Colombo.
India take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The match, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed by a day after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Eight members of the Indian contingent were identified as close contacts of Krunal and they underwent RT-PCR tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Tuesday. India lead the series 1-0 after they won the first T20I by 38 runs, where vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav were the top performers from the Indian side. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4 for 22 in 3.3 overs. For Sri Lanka, debutant Charith Asalanka was the top scorer with 44 runs in just 26 balls. It is the final chance for Sri Lanka to stay alive in the series as a win for India in this game will mean that the visitors go 2-0 up and clinch the T20I series as well after winning the ODI series earlier on this tour. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 19:32 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Bowl!Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka wins toss, elects to bowl against India in the second T20I at Colombo.
- 19:27 (IST)Gaikwad, Padikkal, Sakariya, Rana To Debut!Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana are set to make their T20I debuts for India.
- 19:11 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo. This match was originally scheduled on Tuesday, but after Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19 the game was postponed for a day. India lead the series 1-0 after they won the first T20I by 38 runs. This is the last chance for Sri Lanka to comeback in the series as a win for India in this game will mean that the visitors go 2-0 up and clinch the T20I series as well after the ODI series.
Dasun Shanaka, the Sri Lankan skipper says that the pitch looks the same as the first match. Feels that there might be some help for the bowlers.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have ELECTED TO BOWL!
Murali Kartik informs that only Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson are the available Indian Batsmen.
Rahul Dravid is up for a chat, he says that the covid happened and there is a chance for the new players to take the opportunity. Adds that if they are selected in the squad they have to be ready to play anytime. Says that no one is here for holiday. Adds that It is good to give a chance to the youngsters and it is up to them to take the opportunity and to perform. Says that staying in the bubble is a hard challenge and they had just a little damp as Krunal Pandya tested positive.
India have been in supreme form in the ODIs and have continued the same in the T20Is, as well. They have won the first one and are on course to win the series, but expect a bundle of changes to their side. This is the perfect opportunity for the Lankans to level the series, as this Indian side will lack in experience and also will showcase a lot of newbies. Should be an invigorating clash. Toss and team news up in a bit.
Hello, folks! Time for the second T20I between Sri Lanka and India. The game was delayed by a day as Krunal Pandya tested positive for Covid and hence, they had to ensure that they took the necessary precautions and decided that the game will take the next day and here we are. Eight members of the Indian contingent who have come in close contact with Krunal will not be taking part in the remaining 2 games. A lot has happened so far and hopefully, this game should live up to the billing as well.