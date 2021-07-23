India off to a good start after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Colombo. Prithvi Shaw and debutant Sanju Samson are going well after Sri Lanka got the wicket of captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) early. India have handed out five debuts as they made six changes. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya were all given their ODI caps as Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way. Navdeep Saini came into the side too as Deepak Chahar makes way as well. Sri Lanka too made three changes to their playing XI. India have already sealed the series and will be looking to complete a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will be eyeing a consolation win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

