SL vs IND 3rd ODI Live Score: Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson Rebuild For India After Early Wicket
Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI Live Match Score: After losing Shikhar Dhawan's wicket Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw settled well and gave a good start to India.
India off to a good start after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at Colombo. Prithvi Shaw and debutant Sanju Samson are going well after Sri Lanka got the wicket of captain Shikhar Dhawan (13) early. India have handed out five debuts as they made six changes. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar and Chetan Sakariya were all given their ODI caps as Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way. Navdeep Saini came into the side too as Deepak Chahar makes way as well. Sri Lanka too made three changes to their playing XI. India have already sealed the series and will be looking to complete a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will be eyeing a consolation win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:00 (IST)India- 83/1 In 12 Overs!Seven runs from the over.India 83/1 in 12 oversPrithvi Shaw- 34*Sanju Samson- 29*
- 15:56 (IST)Shaw-Samson Going Strong!Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson going strong against Sri Lanka.India 76/1 in 12 oversPrithvi Shaw- 33*Sanju Samson- 24*
- 15:47 (IST)Good Start From India!India 66/1 after 10 overs.
- 15:47 (IST)SIX!Dananjaya to Samson, SIX, towards the long on.India 66/1 in 9.4 overs.
- 15:43 (IST)FOUR!Good shot! over the third man, landed in the no man's land.India 59/1 in 9 overs.
- 15:36 (IST)50 Up!India off to a good start after winning the toss.India 52/1 in 7 overs.
- 15:27 (IST)Shaw Going Good!Prithvi Shaw going good after India lost Shikhar Dhawan early.India are 40/1 after 5 overs
- 15:15 (IST)WICKETChameera to Dhawan, OUT good catch by M Bhanuka.India 28/1 in 2.3 overs.
- 15:11 (IST)Good Start For India!India 23/0 after 2 overs.
- 15:01 (IST)First Runs!Prithvi Shaw gets off the mark with a single on the first ball.
- 14:50 (IST)Three changes for Sri Lanka. Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis come into the playing XI.
Sri Lanka XI: A Fernando, M Bhanuka (wk), B Rajapaksa, D de Silva, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (capt), R Mendis, C Karunaratne, D Chameera, A Dananjaya, P Jayawickrama
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/ehjUoVcgi3
Live Updates: https://t.co/7eYwQ1v8gA
- 14:47 (IST)India Playing XI!6 changes for India. Navdeep Saini comes into the playing XI along with 5 debutants.
India XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan (capt), S Samson (wk), M Pandey, S Yadav, H Pandya, N Rana, K Gowtham, R Chahar, N Saini, C Sakariya
Live Scorecard: https://t.co/ehjUoVcgi3
Live Updates: https://t.co/7eYwQ1v8gA
- 14:32 (IST)India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First!India won the toss and elected to bat first. 5 debutants for India in 3rd ODI.
- 14:31 (IST)5 Debutants For India!Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya and Krishnappa Gowtham got their ODI caps.
- 14:24 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Welcome to the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo. India have already won the three match ODI series as they are 2-0 up in the series. Both the ODI saw multiple performers from the Indian team. India will look to end the series with a clean sweep while Sri Lanka will aim to get a win before heading to the T20I series.
No run.
Gets his bat across in time and defends this one out.
Good running from the batters! Around the off pole, slightly shorter, Sanju Samson goes back and places this through covers. Gets a couple, by the time the fielder can cut it off.
Dragged short and on middle, PS goes back and slaps this to the point region for a single.
On middle again, flicked to the leg side again.
Darted on middle, kept out, to the leg side.
Slower through the air and on leg, nudged through square leg for a single.
Floats it up on off, pushed towards mid off.
Around off, tapped to point this time.
WIDE. Down the leg side and it is wided.