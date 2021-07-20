Sri Lanka vs India, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against India
Sri Lanka vs India ODI Live Match Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against India at Colombo.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second One Day International against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The hosts made one change in their lineup, as Kasun Rajitha comes in for Isuru Udana. While Indian team is going with same playing XI. The first ODI saw India register an easy and emphatic seven-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead. Captain Shikhar Dhawan displayed application in the middle as he remained unbeaten at 86 runs to steer India's run-chase of 263 runs. Opener Prithvi Shaw and young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan showcased incredible hitting ability as they took the Sri Lanka bowlers to the cleaners without taking much risk. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will aim to level the series after a disappointing performance in the opening ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka vs India, Live Cricket Score Of Second ODI From R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 15:05 (IST)Good Start From India!Just two runs from the first over.Sri Lanka 2/0 after the first over.
- 15:03 (IST)First Runs!Bhuvneshwar to Avishka Fernando. Two runs towards the third man.
- 14:51 (IST)Sri Lanka Playing XI!Sri Lanka made one change in their playing XI, Kasun Rajitha comes in for Isuru Udana.
Sri Lanka XI: A Fernando, M Bhanuka(w), B Rajapaksa, D de Silva, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(c), W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Sandakan, K Rajitha#SLvIND #SLvsIND— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 20, 2021
- 14:49 (IST)India Playing XI!Team India is going with the same playing XI and trusted the winning combination.
India XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan(c), I Kishan(w), M Pandey, S Yadav, H Pandya, K Pandya, D Chahar, B Kumar, Y Chahal, K Yadav#SLvIND #SLvsIND— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 20, 2021
- 14:33 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First!Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first.
Toss & Team Update from Colombo:— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021
Sri Lanka have elected to bat against #TeamIndia in the second #SLvIND ODI.
India retain the same Playing XI pic.twitter.com/MrVdZNj09g
- 13:52 (IST)Ishan Kishan's Speaks!Ishan Kishan spoke about his special birthday knock and the huge six he hit off the first ball in ODI cricket.
- 13:48 (IST)Hello And Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo In Sri Lanka.This encounter will be important more for the hosts as they look to avoid a series defeat at the hands of an inspired Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan.Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and others will look to continue the momentum after an emphatic 7-wicket win in the first ODI.Stay tuned for some exciting action and Live match updates!