Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are making their ODI debuts for India. Captain Shikhar Dhawan also confirmed that both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in playing XI. Sri Lanka also named a debutant- Bhanuka Rajapaksa. For the host, a team in trouble both on and off the field, the series is a welcome opportunity to put their England failures behind and start afresh. (LIVE SCORECARD)

1st ODI Live Score Between India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) From R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo