Krunal Pandya, in Sri Lanka, has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka -- scheduled for today -- to be postponed by a day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to reveal the news. The BCCI also added that the entire Indian contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests to ascertain any further outbreak within the squad. The third T20I will be played on July 29 as scheduled.

NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive.



Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28.



The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND - BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

The medical teams have identified eight members from the Indian contingent as close contacts.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," the BCCI said in a media release.

"The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," the BCCI added.

India and Sri Lanka are facing off in a three-match T20I series in Colombo, which the visitors lead 1-0. All the matches are being played behind closed doors at the R Premadasa Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, India had defeated the hosts 2-1 in the three-match One-Day International series.