SL vs IND 1st T20I Live Score: Dushmantha Chameera Strikes Early For Sri Lanka As Prithvi Shaw Falls
Sri Lanka vs India T20I Live Match Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20I match against India at Colombo
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against India at Colombo. Both the teams got two debutants for the first T20I match, Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne are making their T20I debut for Sri Lanka, while from India, opener Prithvi Shaw and leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy got their T20I caps. Indian team, full of youngsters, has dominated the Sri Lanka side in the ODI series. While for Sri Lanka it will be a tough challenge again as the three of the top four batsmen who played in the last T20I series against England are missing from the squad. But all eyes will be on in-form Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I Live, Sri Lanka vs India From R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 20:07 (IST)Brilliant Start From Sri Lanka!What a start from the home team! Dushmantha Chameera got Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the match.India 4/1 after 1st over.
- 20:03 (IST)OUT First Ball!Chameera to Shaw, OUT, WICKET on the first ball. Caught behind, good swing balling from Dushmantha Chameera.India 0/1 in 0.1 overs
- 20:01 (IST)Sri Lanka Playing XI!Two debutants for Sri Lanka as well. Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne are making their T20I debut for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka XI: A Fernando, M Bhanuka (w), D de Silva, C Asalanka, D Shanaka (c), A Bandara, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, I Udana, A Dananjaya, D Chameera#SLvsIND #SLvIND— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 25, 2021
- 20:00 (IST)India Playing XI!Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy are making their T20I debut.
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) July 25, 2021
- 19:32 (IST)Sri Lanka Win Toss, Elect To Bowl!Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
- 19:28 (IST)Shaw, Chakravarthy To Debut!Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy got their T20I debut caps for India.
- 19:14 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India have already clinched the ODI series 2-1 and now they will aim to do well and continue their winning form in the T20I series as well. While Sri Lanka have a lot to do with both bat and ball after a complete failure in the ODI series apart from the last match. All eyes will be on Avishka Fernando who was Sri Lanka's top performer in the ODI series.
Full and outside off, Dhawan pushes it to cover and takes a single.
Good length ball around off, Dhawan looks to defend but it goes off the inner half onto the pads.
Good length ball outside off, Samson cuts it to backward point for one.
Sanju Samson is late in taking off but all's well! Full on middle, Dhawan pushes it past the bowler and takes off. Samson is ball watching but he makes it for the run in the end.
Chamika Karunaratne to bowl from the opposite end.
End of an excellent first over from Dushmantha Chameera! Good length ball outside off, Samson shoulders arms to it. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
Good length ball outside off, Samson watches it carefully and leaves it alone.
Good length ball on middle, Samson works it off the inner half of the bat towards square leg for a couple.
Dhawan is off the mark! Very full on middle, Dhawan works it to mid-wicket for a single.
Very full on off, Samson opens the face of the bat and guides it to third man for one.