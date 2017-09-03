World Salutes Mahendra Singh Dhoni, The Boss Behind The Stumps

Dhoni became the first man in ODI cricket to complete 100 stumpings.

Dhoni became the first man in ODI cricket to complete 100 stumpings. © BCCI

Just like his batting, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove work behind the stumps. The former India skipper on Sunday became the first wicketkeeper in world cricket to effect 100 stumpings in One Day Internationals. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages after Dhoni added another feather to his illustrious cap. Dhoni achieved the feat in his 301st ODI when he whipped off the bails to remove Akila Dananjaya off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

When he started, Wicketkeeping was his weaker suit...he'll finish as the best wicketkeeper of his generation. Dhoni-G faster than 3G-4G. ???? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017

MS Dhoni - stumpings in intl cricket

100 in ODIs

38 in Tests

23 in T20Is

--

Most stumpings int cricket

161 MSD

139 Sanga

101 Kalu#SLvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 3, 2017

Mahendra Zing Dhoni. What coordination and accuracy. Usain Bolt stuff. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 3, 2017

That's stumping number ?? for Dhoni in ODI's. The most by any wicket keeper.#SLvIND — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2017

?? ODI stumpings for MS Dhoni! ??

Sri Lanka are 7 down and falling going downhill.#SLvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 3, 2017

First man to complete 100 stumping! World's Best wicket keeper! #ThalaDhoni da #MSD #Dhoni100 congrats thala! — Karthik Appadurai (@i_karty) September 3, 2017

Congratulations @msdhoni another world record you made for India.#Dhoni100 — Afsana (@barbieafsana) September 3, 2017

This man & his Milestone???? 1st Wicket keeper in ODI History 2 achieve this feat ?? God of Wicket keeping @msdhoni #Dhoni100 ??Odi Stumpings pic.twitter.com/oNL6eGhwIx — ??MaNu Singh????? (@Manu_icekiller) September 3, 2017

The 36-year-old has also taken 281 catches apart from scoring 9657 runs in his career.

Dhoni has played 90 Tests and 77 Twenty20 Internationals.

In 90 Tests, Dhoni has taken 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings while his T20 Internationals' catches/stumping record stands at 43/23.