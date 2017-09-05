 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 05 September 2017 21:18 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I. Read all about live coverage and match action from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 6, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will play the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka on September 6. © AFP

India would aim to cap off their super successful Sri Lanka tour with another ruthless victory in the one-off T20 International at Colombo on Wednesday. Any result other than a resounding win for India looks highly unlikely on Wednesday, considering the visitors' rampaging run in the preceding Test and ODI series, where they whitewashed the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively. The game provides India an opportunity to fine-tune team combination ahead of the upcoming T20 home series against Australia and New Zealand. In total, India would play nine T20 Internationals this home season and all contests will be a three-match series.

When will the T20I between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on September 6, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka T20I be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I live?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match will start at 07:00 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • The match will be played on September 6
  • India will aim to win the T20 match against Sri Lanka
Related Articles
England To Host India For A Complete Series In 2018
England To Host India For A Complete Series In 2018
T20I: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka Tour
T20I: India Set For Total Domination On Sri Lanka Tour
Teacher's Day: Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Moment Which Changed His Life
Teacher's Day: Sachin Tendulkar Shares A Moment Which Changed His Life
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.