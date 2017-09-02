 
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 02 September 2017 17:05 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 3, 2017.

India will play the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka on September 3. © AFP

A rampaging India will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when they face the beleaguered hosts in the fifth and final One-day International match on Sunday. The visitors already swept the Test series 3-0, and given their dominant run on this trip, would like to sweep the ODI series as well. Sri Lanka are in danger of losing a second successive ODI series to India by a 5-0 margin. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series in November 2014, a depleted Lankan side lost 5-0 in India.

Their fortunes haven't changed much since and another loss would be a serious body blow for the hosts in what has been a traumatic summer of cricket. They have already foregone the opportunity to automatically qualify for the 2019 ODI World Cup by failing to win two matches in this series. That 5-0 win in 2014-15 was India's last ODI series whitewash. Since they have beaten Zimbabwe 3-0 twice, as also beating them 5-0 in 2013.

When will the fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on September 3, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka fifth ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka fifth ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka fifth ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka fifth ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 5th ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

